All the things I Googled as a very pregnant 27-year-old S’porean

Life is full of surprises, some more worrisome than others.

As a parent-to-be (pleasant surprise right there), I now have an extra one to think about.

Thankfully, planning ahead and preparing for more responsibilities has gotten a lot easier with FWD insurance, which allows you to buy your term life plan online conveniently. Plus, no medical examinations are required*.

For the uninitiated, term life coverage provides a lump-sum financial payout for death and terminal illness, securing financial assurance for your loved ones in the event that you can no longer care for them.

As much as there is no fixed sum insured to get, a protection gap study in 2017 recommends a life insurance coverage of nine to 10 times your annual income, so that your loved ones can maintain a similar standard of living should something untoward happen to you.

Want a plan that provides certainty in premiums and over a fixed period? FWD fixed term life plan allows you to secure the same premium over the fixed policy term. (If you prefer to pace your premiums, look under the yearly renewable term life plan.) Need additional coverage for spouse too? You got it. Your spouse is eligible for free term life cover for a year**.

Best of all? Coverage starts from as low as S$1 a day, subject to some caveats, of course – this price assumes a 30-year-old, non-smoking female with a base sum insured of S$1,000,000 and a fixed term of 25 years.

If you’re keen to start securing your family’s future, read more about FWD’s Term Life Plus insurance here, or get a quote here.

From Feb. 11 to 23, Mothership readers who are interested in purchasing coverage are also entitled to a special promo code with 25 per cent off your first year premium: MSFWD25.

This is a sponsored article by FWD Singapore.

*Customers aged 50 and below may purchase up to S$1.5 million coverage without medical check-up if you are in the pink of health. For customers above age 50, the allowable limit for purchase without medical check-up is S$500,000 sum assured

**In the event of your death or terminal illness, your spouse, aged 55 and below, is eligible for death and terminal illness cover of up to S$250,000 for one year.

The information is meant purely for informational purposes and should not be relied upon as financial advice. You should consider if this policy is suitable for your needs, or you may wish to seek advice from a qualified financial adviser before making a commitment to purchase this policy. Switching from an existing policy to a new one may have potential disadvantages. You should seek advice from a licensed representative for customised advice on your financial needs.

Terms & Conditions apply.

Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.