Pop-up riverside dining experience in S'pore with light display & dinner mains from S$22

If you're not in the mood to splash a couple of hundred dollars for Valentine's Day, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel is offering a viable alternative.

The hotel is hosting a pop-up riverside dining experience in Robertson Quay, running from now till Feb. 14. 2022.

We're expecting the ambience and menu to be a lot more casual than fine-dining restaurants, but prices here are not too extravagant for the occasion.

However, food options are not that varied, and all items, even mains, are filed under "snacks", for some reason.

Here are some highlights:

Sides of Assorted Spicy Skewer Platter (six pieces), S$12

Grilled Oyster, Berlado Chilli Sauce (six pieces), S$12

Fish & Chips, S$22

Signature Wagyu Beef Burger, S$30

A small selection of alcohol is available as well.

You can view the full menu here:

Light display

During the same period, the hotel is partnering with experimental art collective Very Small Exhibition to install a light art piece.

Led by local artist Lee Wei Lieh, the installation turns the façade of Grand Copthorne Waterfront into a rainbow spectrum.

This display will run daily from 8pm - 6am, until Feb. 14.

The piece is titled “River of Life”, under the Very Momentary Exhibition Series.

You may be familiar with other similar works by Lee:

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel

Address: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore 390 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663

Dining pop-up experience: Now till Feb. 14, 4pm to 9:30pm

Top image via Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel