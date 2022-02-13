Back

First batch of Pfizer's antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 arrives in S'pore: Ong Ye Kung

As a treatment option for those with higher risk of severe Covid-19 illness.

Lean Jinghui | February 13, 2022, 11:30 AM

The first batch of Pfizer's Covid-19 pill – Paxlovid – has arrived in Singapore.

Prioritised for those with higher risk of severe Covid-19 illness

Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung announced the arrival of the first shipment in a Facebook post on Feb. 12.

Paxlovid is the "first oral anti-viral medicine approved for treatment of Covid-19 infection in Singapore". The oral pill will be prescribed and prioritised for "those at higher risk of severe Covid-19 illness", Ong added.

"With more treatment options, we are now in a better position to provide good care to Singaporeans infected with Covid-19."

Approval granted last week

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had approved the use of the oral treatment for Covid-19 infection in adult patients at high risk of severe disease last week, in an announcement made on Feb. 3.

According to HSA's review of clinical data from an ongoing Pfizer study, Paxlovid was found to reduce the risk of Covid-19-related hospitalisation or death by 88.9 per cent when administered within three days of having Covid-19 symptoms.

Separate data from lab tests also showed that Paxlovid "is active against the prevailing variants of concern, including the Delta and Omicron variants".

There is still "a favourable benefit-risk profile" for the use of Paxlovid as a treatment option, with the benefits of Paxlovid outweighing the risks, added HSA.

However, the interim authorisation under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) may be terminated at any time, if new data suggests otherwise.

Common side effects reported in Pfizer's clinical study were "mild to moderate", and included effects such as "altered sense of taste, diarrhoea, vomiting, hypertension, muscle pain (myalgia) and chills".

How it is consumed

Paxlovid is orally consumed, comprising two medicines:

  • Nirmatrelvir, an antiviral medicine

  • Ritonavir, a medicine used to maintain the blood level of nirmatrelvir for antiviral efficacy

It is taken twice daily for five days.

Treatment "should be initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis has been made, within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms", said HSA.

