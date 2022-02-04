Employers should review BCPs, reward those who cover for colleagues in potential Omicron surge: MOM, NTUC, & SNEF

Employers have been advised to plan for possible disruptions to their operations as Singapore braces itself for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

This includes reviewing arrangements for split teams and work-from-home as part of their Business Continuity Plan (BCP).

The tripartite partners (comprising the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF)) issued an advisory on the topic on Feb. 4.

The advisory warned of potential "surges in infections" owing to the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and pointed out that the number of confirmed Omicron cases has already started to rise more sharply.

Employers likely to see "fluctuating, short-term absences"

The advisory called for employers to prepare for "varying degrees of manpower shortages due to employees testing positive for Covid-19".

The advisory said that the majority of employees are vaccinated and that many of those who test positive would have only mild symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

Referring to the prevailing Covid-19 healthcare protocols, the advisory said these employees could return to work after 72 hours, provided they test negative.

"This means that employers are more likely to see fluctuating, short-term absences, which may spike if there is workplace transmission," it said.

Thus, the advisory recommended that employers review their BCP to ensure that core capabilities are not disrupted.

Recommendations in the advisory include:

Deploy workers who fulfil critical functions in split teams to reduce risks of disruption to operations

Train more employees to be able to take over if those performing critical functions test positive for Covid-19

Test on-site employees regularly to reduce workplace transmission

Develop company policy on leave and salary arrangements (including providing additional paid leave or requiring employees to consume paid sick leave or annual leave) should the employer decide to temporarily suspend operations due to the absence of critical employees

Employers were also asked to adhere to prevailing advisories on Safe Management Measures at the workplace.

Meanwhile, employees were advised to "exercise self-responsibility" to not turn up for work when they feel unwell.

Employees may be requested to put in more hours, employers should "reward them accordingly"

The advisory also said that in "this period of elevated daily cases", employees may be requested to put in more hours to cover for the absence of their colleagues.

"Employees should support their employers in these difficult times to ensure business continuity; and employers should likewise show care and concern for the health and safety of their employees, recognise their sacrifices and contributions, and reward them accordingly," the advisory said.

Employers in essential services can apply for exemptions from overtime limits

However, the advisory also pointed out that employers of workers in essential services may wish to apply for exemptions from overtime limits.

This is because "it is critical to ensure the continuity of essential services, such as transport and healthcare, amid an Omicron wave", the advisory said.

The tripartite partners also called on the public to support employees and employers amid temporary staff shortages, and to "be prepared to exercise patience if there is unavoidable delay".

Top image by Adolfo Félix via Unsplash

