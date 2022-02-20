Scientists closely watching more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 that's on the rise

Scientists are keeping a close watch on an Omicron subvariant that is even more contagious and on the rise, The New York Times reported.

This is despite the Omicron surge appearing to be slowing around the world.

The World Health Organisation warned that this fall in Omicron cases could turn out to be illusory.

The decline, WHO said, is due to a drop in testing, which in turn, is making it more difficult to track the Omicron subvariant's prevalence in the population.

Subvariant BA.2

The WHO also said the Omicron subvariant, BA.2, appeared to be "steadily increasing" in prevalence.

So much so that BA.2 has now become dominant in several Asian countries, including China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Denmark was the first nation to report that BA.2 had overtaken BA.1, the Omicron version that first swept through the world.

BA.2 could slow Omicron's decline

Scientists have said there is no evidence that BA.2 is more lethal than BA.1, although BA.2 could slow Omicron's decline.

Vaccines appear to be just as effective against BA.2 as they are against other forms of Omicron.

BA.2 now accounts for roughly one in five new Omicron cases recorded across the world, according to the WHO.

Omicron wave still sweeping Asia

The Omicron wave is slow to crest in East Asian countries, such as China and South Korea, that recently celebrated the Lunar New Year, which saw more socialising within the populations.

Across the globe, the WHO cautioned that a drop in testing rates meant that the reported global case numbers might not reflect the true spread of the virus.

WHO also cautioned against interpreting too much into this downward trend.

And instead of relying on sheer number of cases, the bigger concern was the increase in reported deaths from Covid-19, which has happened for the sixth week in a row so far, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, explained.

