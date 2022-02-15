Toyota Corolla COE car rams into another car for apparently not giving way along Woodlands Ave 6

Tell me you play Grand Theft Auto without telling me you play Grand Theft Auto:

What happened

A Toyota Corolla, a COE car, was seen rear-ending a multi-purpose vehicle along Woodlands Avenue 6 on Feb. 11.

A video of the incident was caught on the dashcam of another vehicle travelling behind the two cars.

The two cars were travelling along the bend past the ASM building when the collision occurred.

Did not want to give way

The Toyota Corolla behind the MPV appeared to be on the right-hand lane of the two-lane road and signalled to filter left.

Just as it did so, the MPV in front of it changed lanes to block its path.

The Toyota Corolla then swerved back to the right-hand lane, but the MPV followed suit and continued to block its path.

Moment of impact

The MPV then could be seen braking as its brake lights came on when it approached a traffic junction, but the Toyota Corolla proceeded forward.

Only after the MPV got hit and the car was pushed across the lane divider, did the Toyota Corolla's brake lights come on.

The MPV ended up on the other side of the road, having turned 180 degrees by the time it came to a stop, with traffic approaching from the opposite direction.

The video then cut off, but not before the occupants of the car with the dashcam filming audibly expressed their shock at what just happened.

Reactions

Responses to the video panned the actions of the Toyota Corolla driver.

Many called out the dangerous driving antics.

Commenters were also quick to add that the Toyota Corolla was a COE car, as it was an old model.

Other commenters panned the actions of both drivers for putting the lives and limbs of other road users at risk.

The MPV driver was also accused of playing a dangerous game on the road, as it was noted that conditions were wet at that time and it appeared to have been drizzling.

Commenters also pointed out that they were interested to find out what happened after both drivers came out of their vehicles and if they confronted each other.

Some who commented also said the footage should be submitted to the Traffic Police.

