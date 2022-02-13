OK Chicken Rice in S'pore giving out free meals to anyone & everyone on Valentine's Day

OK Chicken Rice is once again giving out free meals.

Anyone and everyone can redeem a free meal of rice, porridge or curry noodles with roast or steamed chicken from 3pm onwards on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

However, the meals can only be redeemed for dine-in and not takeaway. Redeeming the meals in bulk is also not allowed.

Both Singaporeans and foreigners alike can redeem the meals, OK Chicken Rice stated in its Facebook post, and there is no need to provide any form of identification to redeem the meal.

One simply needs to say the words "Valentine Community Gift" to staff at any of its six outlets.

Its outlets are located at:

721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, S560721

3 Saint George Road, S320003

932 Hougang Avenue 9, S530932

513 Yishun Street 51, S760513

51 Havelock Road, S161051

501 West Coast Drive, S120501

OK Chicken Rice is halal-certified.

Has given out free meals previously

This is not the first instance of OK Chicken Rice's generosity.

The chicken rice chain has previously given out 1,000 free meals on May Day in 2021.

Its owner, Daniel Tan, had also offered 700 packets of chicken rice to anyone who can clear runner Soh Rui Yong's challenge of running 2.4km under seven minutes.

Top photo from OK Chicken Rice / Google Maps