Back

13 people, aged 19 to 22, arrested for OCBC bank phishing scams

Seven have been charged.

Mandy How | February 20, 2022, 11:04 PM

Events

Republic Polytechnic ACE Course Preview (June intake)

02 March 2022 - 03 March 2022

Zoom

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore police have arrested 13 individuals for their suspected involvement in the recent OCBC bank phishing scams, CNA reported.

The police said on Feb. 20 the group consists of nine men and four women, aged between 19 and 22.

They were arrested on Feb. 16 and 17 by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Out of the 13, seven have been charged with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct. They are currently in remand for further investigations.

Those found guilty of the offence are liable to a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

The other six suspects are also being investigated.

The identities of the individuals were established through "thorough investigations and extensive probes," the police added.

Mobile devices, bank cards, SIM cards, two Rolex watches, as well S$2,760 in cash were seized. They amounted to a total worth of S$35,600.

Background

Some S$13.7 million from 790 OCBC bank customers were lost to the scammers.

Following criticism of its underwhelming response, the bank said it would make "full goodwill payouts" to all victims of the phishing scam.

Top photo via Peifeng Qiu/Google Maps

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for Covid-19

She is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

February 20, 2022, 08:49 PM

S'pore healthcare worker hopes public will not forget struggles of medical staff as Covid-19 measures 'loosen'

A voice from the ground.

February 20, 2022, 08:25 PM

MOH 'urgently' looking for manpower to support Covid-19 operations as cases rise

Deployment starts this month.

February 20, 2022, 07:32 PM

JJ Lin sues Weibo user who accused him of drug use, rape & tax evasion

Wilbur Pan has also been implicated.

February 20, 2022, 06:32 PM

Hospitalised S'porean actress Cynthia Koh calls for patience after hearing man scream at 2 nurses

It was 12:30 in the morning.

February 20, 2022, 05:59 PM

S$5,000 fine for SAF regular, 28, who threw hot soup at hawker over wrong order

MINDEF has since suspended the man from his duties.

February 20, 2022, 04:07 PM

FairPrice warns public about fake giveaways run by impersonator page

Online users should check the source of the information and the website URL.

February 20, 2022, 02:42 PM

Volvo suddenly crashes into parked BMW minding its own business at Tiong Poh Road

Unlucky day.

February 20, 2022, 12:37 PM

S'pore hawkers reluctant to increase prices as costs soar, worry about losing customers

Hearing from the hawkers who have kept us well-fed and comforted for years.

February 20, 2022, 11:56 AM

Lured by job ad scam, Chinese man ends up as 'human blood bag' in Cambodia

He was on the brink of death when he was admitted to a hospital.

February 20, 2022, 11:41 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.