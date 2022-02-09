Back

Ex-M'sian PM Muhyiddin tests positive for Covid-19 a day after chairing in-person meeting

At least four ministers and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes were present at the meeting.

Jean Chien Tay | February 09, 2022, 04:12 PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for Covid-19, one day after he chaired a National Recovery Council (NRC) meeting with a number of ministers, officials, as well as AirAsia Group chief executive officer (CEO) Tony Fernandes.

Muhyiddin, who's also the chairman of the NRC, confirmed on his Facebook on Feb. 9 that his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result turned out to be positive.

The 74-year-old said he was only experiencing "mild symptoms" and is in "good condition", adding that he'll isolate himself at home.

He also urged his close contacts to follow the protocols laid out by Malaysia's Ministry of Health (KKM).

At least four ministers were present at the NRC meeting

Photos of the meeting show the health minister, finance minister, international trade and industry minister, education minister, and Fernandes present at the Feb. 8 meeting.

Image via Muhyiddin Yassin/Facebook.

Muhyiddin was not wearing his mask in one of the photos.

Image via Muhyiddin Yassin/Facebook.

Image via Muhyiddin Yassin/Facebook.

NRC recommended opening Malaysia's borders

Just a day ago on Feb. 8, Muhyiddin said the NRC recommended opening Malaysian borders to visitors from all countries as early as March 1.

This means that travellers to Malaysia will not be required to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Muhyiddin also emphasised what KKM said earlier, that the country's healthcare system can manage the increase of Covid-19 cases even after removing border restrictions.

