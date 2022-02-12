Girlfriend of M'sian man, 27, asks to break up after finding his S$16,000 savings too little

A 27-year-old Malaysian man was recently ditched by his girlfriend who felt "very insecure" because of the amount of savings he has.

Unsatisfied with boyfriend's monthly salary and savings

According to the screenshots from a Feb. 9 Facebook post, the girlfriend complained that the 27-year-old guy only had RM50,000, which is about S$16,000, in his savings.

"You are already 27 years old, but only saved 50k, cannot leh," the WhatsApp message wrote.

"My friends eat Hai Di Lao every day but you only bring me there once a month," she lamented.

In addition, the woman was also unsatisfied about the boyfriend's monthly income of RM4,000 to RM5,000.

"What do you take me for?" she questioned.

Being considerate to ask for the break up after CNY

The WhatsApp conversation revealed that the girlfriend has been thinking about this issue for a while.

She wanted to ask for a break-up earlier but shared that she was concerned that her relatives would ask her about her relationship status over Chinese New Year.

She added that she was being considerate to the guy by initiating a break up after CNY.

When asked how much savings is enough to her, the woman replied that she does not know but she felt that RM50,000 can be depleted in a month.

"I don't think you can provide me with the kind of life I want, sorry" she said.

Reactions to the story

The post has generated over 3,600 comments and was shared 13,000 times on Facebook since it was published on Feb. 9.

Many commenters spoke up for the guy and criticised the girlfriend's reason for a break up.

As the post was uploaded by a marketing agency, Asia MCN, some netizens were also sceptical that the story was authentic.

One jokingly questioned if this is an advertisement for Hai Di Lao.

