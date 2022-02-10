Back

Motorcycle bursts into flames at Bishan carpark, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Syahindah Ishak | February 10, 2022, 03:22 PM

A motorcycle burst into flames at a carpark in Bishan on Wednesday (Feb. 9) night.

A video of the incident was uploaded on TikTok, showing the motorcycle on fire. Other cars were seen parked near the burning vehicle.

Soon after, the fire erupted further with a loud boom, sending thick black smoke into the air.

Car next to the burning motorcycle was affected

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at an open carpark next to Block 172 Bishan Street 13 at about 10:50pm on Feb. 9.

The fire involved a motorcycle, said SCDF.

A car parked next to the burning motorcycle was also affected by the fire.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

Top images via Y1ng_ on TikTok.

