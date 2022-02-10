Back

10,686 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 1 more death

The weekly infection rate has risen to 2.26.

Jean Chien Tay | February 10, 2022, 10:11 PM

Singapore reported 10,686 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 10).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 10,542

Imported cases: 144

Deaths: 1

The country has recorded 439,640 Covid-19 cases and 882 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 8,013 ( 7,964 local cases + 49 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.26 (higher than 2.00 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,212

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 115

In ICU: 29

Top image by Syahindah Ishak.

