10,686 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 1 more death

Singapore reported 10,686 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 10).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 10,542
Imported cases: 144
Deaths: 1
The country has recorded 439,640 Covid-19 cases and 882 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 8,013 ( 7,964 local cases + 49 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 2.26 (higher than 2.00 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,212
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 115
In ICU: 29
Top image by Syahindah Ishak.
