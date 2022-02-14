Marina Square McDonald's puts flowers on tables for Valentine's Day, other outlets give out balloons

Many couples might have booked a table at a fancy restaurant to celebrate Valentine's Day.

But if you're trying to keep to a budget, McDonald's Singapore is doing their best to make their fast food outlets a date destination worth remembering.

Balloons and flowers

Some outlets have taken to giving out cute heart-shaped balloons to unsuspecting couples.

One couple who visited the McDonald's at Ridout Tea Garden for lunch on Feb. 14 were handed a balloon, and had their photo taken by staff as well.

They were the only couple there at that time.

Balloons were also handed out to other customers, not just couples, on the weekend before Valentine's Day.

Here are some customers posing with their hand-sculpted flower and heart balloons at the Beauty World outlet.

Kids too, received the gift.

It is uncertain if all McDonald's outlets in Singapore are handing out balloons.

Meanwhile, the McDonald's outlet at Marina Square took it to the next level.

Small vases of fake flowers were placed on tables to create a romantic, date-worthy ambience.

Maximum effort.

Dates at McDonald's

McDonald's has served as a cozy setting for numerous couples before.

In 2019, one man in Singapore was spotted transforming a typical McDonald's meal into fine dining for his significant other, by pouring milo into a wine glass and using a red tablecloth.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Jia Ee Tan and Asyahari Hussaini / FB