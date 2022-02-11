Man allegedly throws contraband cigarettes out of window when S'pore Customs approached his house

A man in Singapore was arrested on Feb. 9 for possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes and attempting to prevent the lawful seizure of the cigarettes.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 11, Singapore Customs revealed that the man is a 30-year-old Chinese national.

One carton and 10 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes recovered

When Singapore Customs officers approached the man’s residence at Woodlands Avenue 4, he allegedly threw the duty-unpaid cigarettes out of his room's window.

Officers subsequently recovered one carton and 10 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes from the walkway shelter and ground floor of the block.

The man was charged in court on Feb. 11, Singapore Customs added.

Top images via Singapore Customs/FB.