Man, 79, who lived in S'pore forest for 33 years, still goes back daily to tend to his garden

Oh Go Seng, 79, the man who lived in a forest in Singapore for 33 years and got relocated to a rental HDB flat, still goes back to tend to his garden in the wild every day as old habits die hard.

This factoid was reported by the BBC on Feb. 20, as their reporter dug deeper to find out more about how a man survived out in the wild in Singapore's concrete jungle for so long without being detected until recently, and how he is coping now that he has been relocated.

Oh's forest residence still up

According to the BBC, the elderly man's three-decade-old home in the wild is still up.

The reporter visited the site with Oh, who posed for photos there.

The exact location was not disclosed though.

There were ashes at the doorway that was left over from the open fire that Oh would cook on.

Oh's belongings were still in his shelter.

The back of the tent, Oh's sleeping area, was still standing, under a towering jackfruit tree.

The garden near his tent, where Oh would grow his own food, is still around.

Clothes lines between the trees and a fence protects the vegetable plot from intruders, it was reported.

Still goes back to garden daily

And the reason the garden is still there is because Oh goes back daily to do his gardening.

He would wake at 3am before reporting for work as a driver who ferries foreign workers around.

Oh has been moved to a one-room rental flat, which he shares with another man.

He told BBC he prefers living in a flat, with hot water, but clearly misses the freedom of forest life.

"I lived there for so many years, so yes naturally I do miss it," he said in Hokkien, BBC reported.

Gardening, it has become clear, has been his life for decades as he grew his own food and sold what he produced.

The years he spent alone in the forest were occupied by busying himself with tending to his garden, which was easy due to the good growing conditions in the wild.

It also warded off loneliness.

The worst aspect of living in the forest, he said, was the mice as they chewed holes in his clothes.

Oh hasn't gone back to Batam to meet wife, daughter

The BBC also found out that Oh used to go to Batam regularly before the pandemic, and it was there he met Madam Tacih, with whom he has a daughter, now 17.

His wife, 50, and daughter both do not know how Oh lived in Singapore, as he would tell them he lived in "a garden".

Oh's routine previously involved going to Batam when he saved up enough money from working various casual jobs when he could get them, and then returning to Singapore to his forest residence.

This information hinted that the location Oh resided at in Tengah is secluded enough for him to be away for days on end without anyone removing his belongings or intruding into his forest home.

These days, he still sends his wife and daughter between S$500 to S$600 a month.

The daughter has since clarified with The Straits Times that she is not a medical student as previously reported.

She goes to high school, she said, and that her father is confused about things.

She and her mother have since found out about Oh's forest living after reading about it in Batam media.

Checks were being carried out to see if Oh can visit his family in Batam under the newly launched Indonesia VTL (vaccinated travel lane) arrangements.

ST also reported that Oh recently "indulged a little and bought a mackerel from the market" for S$8.

But readers were aghast to read that he had fried the fish, kept it in a cardboard box on the basin to prevent flies, and ate it over five days.

Lived in forest since the 1980s

According to the BBC, Oh grew up and lived with his family in a kampung in Sungei Tengah.

In the 1980s, these villages were knocked down to make way for new high-rise buildings.

Oh failed to secure a place of his own, but his brother got a government flat, which was offered to most villagers.

Oh was invited to move in with his brother, which he did, but he eventually moved out as he said he did not want to impose on the family.

So, he headed back to the forest close to where his old home once stood.

He spent nights there after building a makeshift shelter from wood, bamboo and tarpaulin.

Oh's story about living in the forest for 33 years was publicised after he was caught by the authorities for illegally hawking leafy vegetables and chillies he had grown.

He turned to this line of work after lost his job selling flowers at markets, BBC reported.

Oh told BBC he believes he was reported by a disgruntled customer after a disagreement over the S$1 he was charging for his goods, which, if true, is cheaper than prices at nearby markets in the Choa Chu Kang estate he was operating in.

To catch a glimpse of how dense the Sungei Tengah forest is, you can check out a runner's vlog that also showed how deserted it can be.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & BBC

Follow and listen to our podcast here