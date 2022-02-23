Man, 58, found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbour notices odour

A 58-year-old man was found dead in his HDB unit at Block 203 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Feb. 21.

A neighbour first found the man lying unconscious in his home and called the police.

The police later arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

What happened?

The incident occurred at about 6:07pm on Monday (Feb. 21).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased’s neighbour walked past his house when he noticed a foul odour.

The deceased reportedly had not been out of his home for two days.

Concerned about the man, the neighbour opened a window of his house to take a look inside.

The neighbour then saw the man collapsed in the kitchen and was motionless. The police were called immediately.

The police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, reported Shin Min.

Neighbours said that the deceased, who worked as a painter, lived alone. They described him as quiet and friendly.

Police statement

The police told Shin Min that they ruled out the possibility of murder after a preliminary investigation.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for a statement.

Top images courtesy of Shin Min Daily News.