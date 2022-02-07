M'sia could hit 22,000 Covid-19 cases per day by March 2022

Malaysia recorded 10,089 Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday, Feb. 6, Bernama reported.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country rose to 2,914,220, said director general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The last time numbers surpassed 10,000 cases per day was on Oct. 2, 2021.

Where majority of cases recorded

Selangor: 2,549

Johor: 1,582

Sabah: 1,285

Kuala Lumpur: 491

More than 99 per cent of the new cases were asymptomatic or with light symptoms.

Another 77 cases were symptomatic with lung infection, Noor Hisham said in an update.

Four other cases required oxygen assistance while five were in critical condition with multiple organ complications.

22,000 cases per day expected

At this rate, Noor Hisham said Malaysia is expected to reach 22,000 daily Covid-19 cases by the end of March, according to modelling data provided on Sunday.

"We are not out of the woods yet. The onus is on us now to come together and brace the surge of cases. However, more importantly, we have to anticipate the high number of cases with less severity, less hospitalisation and less fatality," he said.

Get boostered

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter, urging boostering: "Fully into Omicron wave. Cases will top 15,000 soon. There are still a million elderly who have not received their booster dose. Please help to inform your elderly loved ones to quickly receive their shots."

As of Feb. 5, more than 12.3 million people or 52.6 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have received their Covid-19 booster dose.

More than 22.9 million people or 97.9 per cent of adults have completed their vaccination.

