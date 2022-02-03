Back

S'pore Malay woman memorises Chinese New Year greetings to impress Chinese boyfriend's mom

The boyfriend's mother told her that she is "the best".

A Malay woman in Singapore made an extra effort to impress her Chinese boyfriend's mother by learning Chinese New Year greetings to say to her this year.

The woman then put up a TikTok video under the Amirah Vgi handle to show how the heartwarming exchange on Feb. 1 went.

The video subsequently went viral with over 190,000 views at the time of writing.

Mother tells her: "You are the best!"

In the video, Amirah can be seen approaching her boyfriend's mother, who she referred to as her "future mother-in-law", with a pair of oranges.

In nearly perfect Mandarin, she recited some Chinese New Year greetings: "xin nian kuai le, gong xi fa cai, shen ti jian kang, cai yuan guang jin."

This translates to: "Happy New Year, wishing you prosperity, good health and may wealth roll in."

Her boyfriend's mother returned Amirah's well wishes, and told her that she "was the best" before giving her a red packet.

The mother also said: "Bu bu gao sheng (May you be promoted at every step), like you climb as [high as] your husband, climb as high as you can, good for your future."

Amirah said in her caption that this was her second time celebrating Chinese New Year with her Chinese boyfriend.

Took a lot of effort to memorise phrases

Amirah added that she was trying very hard to memorise the greetings, and that she "finally did it" this year.

She also said that she "teared a bit" when she heard her boyfriend's mother say that she "was the best".

Others, presumably also in interracial relationships, found that this seemed to be a shared experience when visiting their partners' homes for Chinese New Year.

Many others also praised Amirah's efforts for learning the phrases.

Amirah had previously documented her struggles trying to learn Mandarin from her boyfriend:

@amirahvgi he’s so done w my pronounciation im so done with him #mandrin #damnhard ♬ Dancing In The Moonlight x Pumped Up Kicks - darcy 🦦

