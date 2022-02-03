Coffee desk that can be converted into mahjong table sold in Japan, automatic version available on Shopee

If you've been playing mahjong over the festive period, you might find these coffee desks handy.

They double as convertible mahjong tables – so you can host those mahjong sessions while keeping your living space functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Four storage compartments doubling as drink holders

According to the Amazon Japan website, one such product comes with a detachable top that can be removed, to reveal a felt surface typical of most mahjong tables.

There is also a central storage compartment where mahjong tiles or other gaming equipment can be stored, underneath the felt surface.

According to Amazon Japan, the desk is 27.2 inches (690mm) wide, and spans 27.2 inches (690mm) in length. It has a height of 14.6 inches (370mm).

For convenience, there are also four storage compartments that can be found on each side of the table.

They can be used to store your mahjong chips, or even serve as a drink holder.

Currently, the product is unavailable via Amazon Japan, but does deliver to Singapore.

Automatic mahjong coffee table

Alternatively, if you're more willing to splurge the cash, you can check out this automatic coffee and mahjong table on Shopee.

It spans 96cm (width) x 96cm (length) x 56cm (height).

It is currently available in both white and grey colours, and even has an option that comes with mahjong tiles.

But it'll cost you upwards of S$2,150.

If you're curious, you can check it out here.

Top images via Amazon Japan and Shopee