Chinese New Year for M1 customers disrupted by Internet service problems

Local Internet service provider M1 is "currently investigating and rectifying" issues with their fixed broadband services.

On Feb. 1 at about 7:10pm, M1 shared a Facebook post, informing customers that they have received reports about difficulty in accessing their fixed broadband services.

They apologised for the inconvenience caused and said they will share more updates soon.

Netizens' reactions

According to one netizen, the issue supposedly started about 40 minutes before M1 had shared the post.

Others shared the various locations, including Tanjong Pagar, Buangkok, Sembawang, Marsiling, and Jurong West, that have been hit by this disruption.

Downdetector.sg also saw comments left by netizens, reporting their internet disruptions.

Top images via M1 and Downdetector.sg.