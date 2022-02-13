4-month-old Lot One S'pore Pools outlet lucky streak: 6 winning Toto tickets in 3 months

Out of the eight winning tickets for the recent S$16 million Toto jackpot draw, one ticket was sold at the Lot One branch.

The latest win has added to allure as the Lot One Singapore Pools outlet has been on a lucky streak lately.

The Lot One outlet opened in October last year, according to Shin Min News Daily.

A total of six winning Toto tickets were purchased at the outlet in the past three months alone.

There were two Group 1 prizes with winning tickets seeing windfalls as huge as over S$2 and S$3 million.

Other 'lucky' outlets

The phenomenon of some Singapore Pools outlets being seemingly luckier than others is not new.

The famous Hougang Singapore Pools outlet, Tong Aik Huat, has yielded 12 Group 1 prize winners and 81 Group 2 prize winners in the last 24 years since records were kept.

The outlet at Tampines Mall has dispensed 24 Group 1 prize winning tickets so far, while the Fu Lu Shou Complex outlet in Bugis saw 13 Group 1 prize winning tickets dispensed since 2002.

Outlets which are seen as “lucky” typically draw long queues as punters believe they can increase their chances of winning by placing their bets there.

A mathematical take

The apparent success rate of producing Group 1 and 2 winners at a particular Singapore Pools outlet can be explained mathematically.

As a result of some outlets appearing luckier after multiple rounds, they will attract more punters.

With more punters choosing those seeming luckier outlets to place their bets, with some even going out of their way to do so, the outlets with more punters will produce even more winners over time.

The effect compounds as there is a positive feedback loop.

This also explains why the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service has emerged as the top platform to produce the most Group 1 and 2 winners as online betting becomes the norm.

Top photo via Rectilon/Google Photos, Singapore Pools