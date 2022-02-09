Dog owner offering S$7,800 reward for 9-month-old silver toy poodle last seen in Hougang

[Update on Feb. 9: The dog has been found.]

A dog owner is appealing for the public's help to find their nine-month-old silver toy poodle and offering a S$7,800 reward if owner and pet are successfully reunited.

Last seen on Hougang Street 51

Owner Joyce Sor said the poodle responds to her name, Yuuki.

It was last seen on Feb. 5 at Block 562 Hougang Street 51.

The poodle does not have a collar or leash, but is microchipped and was last seen wearing a colourful diaper.

The owners have put up flyers at HDB lifts and bus stops in the area, and reported the lost dog to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

"We’re desperate to have her back home with us, to make our family complete," wrote Sor in a post on a Facebook group for lost and found pets.

Regarding the reward, Sor added that they will ensure "anonymity and not pursue this matter" if the dog is returned by a finder or keeper.

Named Yuuki after previous pet

Sor shared that her family had a previous pet named Yuki, who passed away in June 2021 at age 19.

"We dearly missed her so much that we decided to get another pet in memory of the sweet moment we have in the last 19 years," wrote Sor.

Her family named their new poodle Yuuki, in remembrance of the previous pet.

As of 1pm on Feb. 9, the search for Yuuki is still ongoing.

You can reach the owners Alvin and Joyce at 98598888 and 81180808 respectively.

