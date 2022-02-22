Back

Etude x Loacker makeup collection available on Shopee from Feb. 22, free wafers for first 500 customers

Make you look as sweet as the wafer biscuits.

Fasiha Nazren | February 22, 2022, 10:40 AM

You read that right, Korean makeup brand Etude has collaborated with Italian wafer company Loacker for a makeup collection.

Etude x Loacker

The collection includes three eyeshadow palettes, two blushers, and two lip tints.

The design and colour palettes are inspired by three of Loacker's classic flavours: Vanilla, Napolitaner and Raspberry-Yogurt.

The collection will launch on Shopee on Feb. 22.

Here's a look at the full collection.

ETUDE Loacker Play Eye (S$29.90 each)

These quad palettes come in three Loacker "flavours".

Each palette contains neutral colour shades ranging from a mix of light matte textures to glitter.

  • Vanilla: Nude shades

  • Napolitaner: Chocolatey brown hues

  • Raspberry-Yogurt: Sweet pink tones

Photo from Etude House.

Every purchase of the quad palette comes with a free Loacker pouch worth S$8.80.

ETUDE Loacker Sweet Layer Blush (S$12.90 each)

The blushers come in two shades:

Vanilla: Coral beige

Photo from Etude House.

Photo from Etude House.

Napolitaner: Pinkish-brown

Photo from Etude House.

Photo from Etude House.

The blushers are engraved with criss-cross wafer patterns, similar to the ones you'd find on Loacker wafers.

ETUDE Loacker Sweet layer Tint (S$18.90 each)

These light-weight lip tints come in two shades.

Vanilla: Soft coral beige

Photo from Etude House.

Photo from Etude House.

Napolitaner: Toned-down warm rosy pepper

Photo from Etude House.

Photo from Etude House.

Free Loacker wafers for first 500 customers

Customers who purchase the collection via Shopee will also receive free gifts with their purchases.

The first 500 customers will get a free Loacker Classic 175g either in Napolitaner or Vanilla flavour.

A SoonJung trial pouch (4ml) will be given with any purchase.

Meanwhile, customers who spend a minimum of S$45 will receive an Autumn Closet suede pouch and a Cica Balance Foam Cleanser (4ml).

Photo from Etude House.

A minimum spend of S$60 will entitle customers to a free 0.2mm Therapy Mask Tea Tree (20ml), SoonJung Emulsion (25ml) and an ETUDE tote bag.

Photo from Etude House.

You can add the items to your cart here:

Top image from ETUDE House

