S'pore mum wins S$88,888 cash from Lazada lucky draw after buying milk powder for 2-year-old son

Belmont Lay | February 09, 2022, 10:57 AM

One lucky Lazada shopper in Singapore won the top prize of S$88,888 cash after she qualified for the lucky draw by buying milk powder for her two-year-old son before the Lunar New Year.

The draw is part of the Lazada Prosperity Sale campaign from Jan. 8 to Feb. 4 and a lead-up to Lazada’s 10th anniversary this March.

Every purchase made during the period qualified shoppers for the draw.

The winner of the S$88,888 grand prize, Priscilla Tang, has been a Lazada shopper for more than four years, according to the online platform.

She was personally presented with the cheque at her home by a Lazada representative accompanied by a Lazada mascot.

For the Lazada Prosperity Sale, the mother ordered milk powder meant for her son, which won her the grand prize.

In total, 100 lucky Lazada shoppers were selected at random to receive cash and prizes as part of the lucky draw.

To surprise the top 10 winners, which consisted of nine shoppers receiving a cash prize of S$3,888 each, and one lucky winner of the S$88,888 grand prize, members of Lazada Singapore personally presented the winning cheques to the winners at 8:08pm each day -- a finishing touch to the auspicious amount they received.

