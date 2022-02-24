Your K-drama knowledge might actually win you S$50,000 cash. Play the trivia game on Viu.

Korean dramas (K-dramas) are one of my greatest guilty pleasures in life.

The (unrealistic but) irresistible narrative involving a drop-dead gorgeous Prince Charming who could sweep me off my feet often succeeds in luring viewers like myself.

Like many K-drama addicts, I have been constantly nagged by family and friends about my choice to spend hours on an unprofitable hobby that I could not defend… until now.

Did you know the knowledge accumulated from nights of K-drama marathons can potentially make you S$50,000 richer?

Introducing “Viu to Win”: a K-drama trivia game launched by online streaming platform Viu, which specialises in Asian dramas, variety shows and movies.

Win up to S$50,000 in cash

The mechanics of the game are simple.

Participants compete against each other on viutowin.com to answer 25 trivia questions for a chance to win big prizes.

The questions cover Viu shows across genres – action thriller, comedy, fantasy, horror, romance dramas, movies and variety shows.

All you have to do is to sign up, and start answering trivia questions.

The person with the most number of correct answers as well as the most creative answer to an open-ended question (why you should win) will walk away with the grand prize of S$50,000 in cash.

Ten others will be able to win S$5,000 in cash each.

Last but not least, three more people will score an iPhone 13 Pro each.

The trivia game is running now to Mar. 16, 2022.

Winners will be announced on Mar. 21, 2022.

Upon logging in, you can even customise your in-game avatar choosing from a range of local and K-drama themed options.

The binge-watching zombie might tickle the fancy of “Train to Busan” fans with an insatiable appetite for zombie-themed content.

Those who enjoy sageuk (Korean historical dramas/films) might be drawn to the No. 1 K-Drama Fan or Ha Ram who don beautiful hanbok costumes.

Fantasy lovers who can’t get enough of “Hotel Del Luna” and “Goblin” can consider the Undead Hotelier or Grim Reaper.

Next, you select a seat or racing “vehicle” for your avatar such as MRT Reserved Seat, Toilet Seat, and Kopitiam Chair:

Each of the five genre-themed circuits, namely action thriller, comedy, fantasy/horror, romance dramas and variety shows, contains five questions.

To arrive at the finishing line, players need to attempt all 25 questions.

Exclusive hints for the win

Regardless if you’re a true K-drama fan or if you’re just in it for the money (we won’t judge you), here are some tips to boost your chances of winning.

1. Flying carpet booster

Spot the flying carpet special booster that launches in game on Feb. 26 and get one trivia question answered for free.

2. “Ghost Doctor” episodes 2 and 3

Watch episodes 2 and 3 of “Ghost Doctor” on Viu very closely.

One of Viu’s Top 20 dramas at the moment, “Ghost Doctor” is a 16-episode “body-borrowing medical” drama starring veteran artiste Rain and actor Kim Bum.

An arrogant but gifted thoracic surgeon, Cha Young-min (played by Rain), does not get along with first-year resident Go Seung-tak (played by Kim) who is the grandson and heir of the hospital’s founder.

When Cha meets with an accident and falls into a coma, he becomes a wandering “coma ghost”.

He eventually discovers that he can temporarily engage with the physical world again through his possession of Go’s body.

However, things in both the “ghost” and physical worlds are a lot more complicated than it seems.

In addition to the pretty faces, the acting chops of the main actors and comedic moments helped distract me from the occasional excessive medical jargon that plague most medical dramas.

K-pop fans might recognise former member of girl group After School, Uee, and member of girl group Apink, Son Na-eun, who also make appearances in the show.

Check out the trailer for “Ghost Doctor” here:

Viu is free to use with advertisements.

To stream without video ads and enjoy priority access to the latest dramas, you can sign up for Viu Premium.

Players who sign up for Viu to Win from now until Mar. 16 will receive a free 30 days Viu Premium Subscription.

Go forth and start your journey of K-drama binging towards the S$50,000 cash prize here.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

After writing this sponsored article by Viu, the writer wasted no time in swooning over Kim Bum in the latest episode of “Ghost Doctor”.

Top images via Viu.