Canadian PM Justin Trudeau gets Covid-19

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 50-year-old said on Monday, Jan. 31, that he is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely.

He made the announcement on social media.

He also urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted”.

He has been in isolation, CBC reported.

One of his three children got Covid-19 initially

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Trudeau said he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive, according to CBC.

He then revealed on Friday, Jan. 28 that the person was one of his three children.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive in March 2020.

Canada has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates against the coronavirus.

Two of his children infected

The virus has evidently spread in the Trudeau family.

Two of Trudeau's three school-age children have since tested positive, Trudeau said on Monday during an outdoor news conference, CNN reported.

"It's a big challenge that my family and I are facing but there's nothing unusual or special about it. It's a challenge too many Canadians and people around the world know all too well," he added in a latest update on his condition, according to CBC.

Protests in Canada against Covid-19 mandates

The prime minister and his family were moved over the weekend from their residence at Rideau Cottage after anti-vaccine-mandate protesters converged on Parliament Hill, AP reported.

Thousands of protesters voiced their opposition to various Covid-19-related restrictions by honking loudly and cheering filled the city over the weekend.

In the early hours of Monday, vehicles continued to block streets in the downtown core as sporadic honking resumed.

The protests also turned rowdy.

Trudeau said his government "won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans" after the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was desecrated and acts of hooliganism were carried out at a local homeless shelter.

Swastikas and Confederate flags were spotted in the protest.

