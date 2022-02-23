S$42 fan screening tickets for Jujutsu Kaisen movie from Feb. 23, includes premiums like EZ-Link cards & posters

Popular Japanese anime series "Jujutsu Kaisen" is releasing its prequel film "Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero".

The film is based on the manga "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" by Gege Akutami, and this is the first film adaptation of the series.

The highly-anticipated film officially opens in cinemas in Singapore on Mar. 10, 2022.

Fan screening tickets from Feb. 23

Additionally, fan screenings will be held at Golden Village Plaza Singapura over three weekends, from Mar. 5 to 20.

Tickets cost S$38 for GV Movie Club members and S$42 for members of the public.

Each ticket comes with different premiums each week, ranging from Ez-Link cards, postcards, posters, tote bags and stickers.

Mar. 5 and 6

Mar. 12 and 13

Mar 19 and 20

Ticket sales for the fan screenings start on Feb. 23 at 3pm via all Golden Village sales channels.

Limited-time exhibition

A limited-time "Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero" exhibition will also be held from Mar. 1 to 20, 2022.

It will be located at Plaza Singapura's Level 1 Main Atrium.

The exhibition will feature six main characters: Yuta Okkotsu, Satoru Gojo, Toge Inumaki, Maki Zen'in, Panda and Suguru Geto.

Top image from Golden Village