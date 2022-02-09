Back

New selfie studio in Aljunied offers 20 themed rooms + matching outfits & accessories from S$29.90

For the next level Instagram posts.

Fasiha Nazren | February 09, 2022, 06:26 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Self-photography studios are all the rage right now, with many new ones popping up all over the island.

Largest selfie studio

One of them includes iWan Studio, a new selfie photography studio located in Aljunied.

At 6,000 sq ft, iWan Studio is one of the biggest selfie studios in Singapore.

The space is divided into 11 distinct zones with more than 20 immersive themes.

Here's a look at some of the themes:

90s Hong Kong

Photo from iWan Studio.

Black and White 2D Illustration

Photo from iWan Studio.

Floral Parisian Garden

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Girly Pink Room

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Classroom and Tuck Shop

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Magical Moonlight

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Oriental Chic

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Space Tunnel

Photo from iWan Studio.

Photo from iWan Studio.

Outfits and accessories

All of the zones are also equipped with softbox lighting and mobile phone stands for customers to use.

The themes will also be changed periodically so customers can anticipate new experiences at every visit.

On top of the different themed zones, iWan also has over 200 outfits and accessories so customers can dress to fit their surroundings.

From S$29.90 per hour

Here's how much it costs to shoot at iWan:

  • Mondays to Fridays: S$29.90 per hour

  • Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: S$35.90 per hour

The price includes access to all zones, use of outfits and accessories, as well as basic touch-ups and styling by iWan staff.

Children aged six to 12 years old are entitled to 50 per cent off the original price (S$14.95 to S$17.45), while entry is free for children below six.

Bookings can be made here.

iWan Studio

Address: 12 Aljunied Road #05-01 KH Plaza Singapore 389801

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top image from iWan Studio.

