Instant 'ling ling juan' selling at 7-Eleven S'pore upgrades your instant noodles for just S$1

Popular hotpot ingredient soya ring rolls are now available at 7-Eleven.

If you go to hotpot restaurants often enough, you might know them better as "ling ling juan", or deep-fried beancurd skin.

The good news is, these are not exclusive to dine-out sessions or even family meals at home—we spotted an individual portion of this snack at 7-Eleven.

Although we found this in an Ang Mo Kio store, it's probably available at other outlets as well.

The ring roll is from the ubiquitous Everbest brand sold at FairPrice and on Shopee:

Its ingredient list:

You'll find it on the shelf with other instant products.

For S$1, it's a relatively low-cost and low-fuss way of upgrading your instant noodles.

It's cheaper if you buy the full-sized pack, of course, but we do like the convenience of these mini packs.

Top image by Mandy How