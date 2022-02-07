Back

Indonesia bans entry of foreign tourists at Jakarta's airport over spike in Covid-19 cases

Only three airports are open to foreign tourists.

Matthias Ang | February 07, 2022, 05:07 PM

Indonesia has banned the entry of foreign tourists at Jakarta's Sukarno-Hatta Airport, Reuters reported.

According to the country's transport ministry, the measure was undertaken in an attempt to curb a spike in Covid-19 infections stemming from the Omicron variant.

It will also apply to Indonesians who have travelled abroad for holiday.

Indonesia recorded 36,000 new cases of Covid-19 on February 6, while the rate of  bed occupancy in Jakarta reached 63 per cent.

Only three airports are open to foreign tourists

Indonesian media Tempo further reported that the entry of foreign tourists is currently limited to only three airports: Bali, Batam and Tanjung Pinang, located in the Riau Islands.

In the case of Bali, the island welcomed its first foreign tourists on Thursday, February 3.

A total of six foreigners in total flew in on a Garuda Indonesia flight from Tokyo, on business visas, Reuters reported.

Singapore Airlines has also announced that it will resume flights to Bali, beginning from February 16, The Straits Times reported.

And on January 24, a travel bubble for visitors from Singapore to Batam and Bintan was announced.

Visitors, however, can only interact with those in the travel bubble zone and enjoy the activities within the bubble according to their itinerary.

Top photo by Yayaq Destination via Unsplash

