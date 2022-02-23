Back

Hong Kong turns into ghost city as Omicron crushes all social activities

Not the Hong Kong people recognise.

Belmont Lay | February 23, 2022, 12:22 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hong Kong has turned into a ghost city as inhabitants have been forced to stay home as the Covid-19 Omicron variant runs rampant, overloading the healthcare system.

Photos put up by Hong Kong Free Press on Feb. 22 showed the streets empty and deserted, with few out and about.

The images are dreary to look at as the entire population of nearly 7.5 million people in Hong Kong are kept indoors in a territory known for its hustle and bustle city life and acknowledged to have some of the most densely populated districts on Earth.

Cases set to soar in Hong Kong

Nearly 7.5 million people in Hong Kong will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing in March, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive announced, The Guardian reported.

The territory’s testing capacity would be boosted to 1 million a day or more.

“Since we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

Since Feb. 15, Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections, with the Omicron cases threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system.

It is now about 7,000 cases a day.

The current surge of cases began at the start of 2022 with a handful of cases that then exploded overnight.

The financial hub has recorded 60,363 cases and 311 deaths.

Medical experts from Hong Kong University predicted new infections could peak at 180,000 a day in March.

Social restrictions expected to be tightened

Bloomberg reported that mainland China officials said their experience shows a lockdown will be more effective at containing virus cases in a shorter period of time.

But no sources for this information was quoted as the people asked not to be identified given that the talks are confidential.

In the latest development, Hong Kong is expected to tighten Covid-19 social-distancing rules further as it prepares to launch a so-called vaccine pass on Feb. 24 to limit entry to venues based on inoculation status, South China Morning Post reported.

“We urge every member of the public to contribute to the fight against the epidemic, including reducing unnecessary social contact, and working from home if possible... But if you must go out, to a mall for example, bring the vaccine pass and avoid crowded places,” deputy food and health secretary Kevin Choi said, according to SCMP.

Background

Hong Kong has largely aligned itself with mainland China’s Covid Zero policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks.

This is in stark contrast to many other countries that are living with the virus and treating it as endemic.

Many in Hong Kong are also sceptical about a mainland-style mass lockdown.

Lam said no such measure was being considered in Hong Kong because it was “not realistic”.

However, Beijing sees its Covid Zero strategy as an ideological counterpoint to the U.S., which has the world’s highest pandemic death toll.

President Xi Jinping has ordered Hong Kong to contain the outbreak using “all necessary measures.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Instant 'ling ling juan' selling at 7-Eleven S'pore upgrades your instant noodles for just S$1

Dip and eat.

February 23, 2022, 12:10 PM

All Dunkin' Donuts stores in S'pore to close temporarily

All 19 stores to stop Dunkin'... for now.

February 23, 2022, 11:55 AM

S'pore regulator taking legal action against Nail Palace

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has filed court applications against Nail Palace.

February 23, 2022, 11:46 AM

Last message by Nightbirde, 31, before she died of cancer: Just because you're sad doesn't mean you're ungrateful

The two-minute video was released by her family and will give fans, friends, and family closure.

February 23, 2022, 04:04 AM

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung sends letter assuring healthcare workers SAF stepping in to fill manpower shortages

Boost morale and lift spirits of those battered at the frontlines.

February 23, 2022, 02:15 AM

26,032 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 22

There were also four deaths reported.

February 22, 2022, 11:53 PM

Record high of over 25,000 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, MOH calls for public cooperation

MOH said: "Hospitals, polyclinics and General Practitioner (GP) clinics are very busy, and healthcare workers are under severe pressure".

February 22, 2022, 11:45 PM

'Go get protected as soon as possible, tak mmm tak?' Ho Ching urges seniors in Hong Kong to get vaccinated

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said that the quickly worsening epidemic has exceeded the city government's ability to tackle it.

February 22, 2022, 11:05 PM

S'porean youth, 20, pleads guilty to cheating Microsoft of almost S$193,000 worth of laptops

For conspiring to cheat, the accused can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

February 22, 2022, 09:32 PM

'Win-win' outcome for both S'pore & Indonesia in FIR, extradition, defence cooperation agreements: Teo Chee Hean

Good basis for future cooperation.

February 22, 2022, 08:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.