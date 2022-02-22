'Go get protected as soon as possible, tak mmm tak?' Ho Ching urges seniors in Hong Kong to get vaccinated

Former Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching urged seniors and vulnerable people in Hong Kong to get vaccinated as soon as possible in a Facebook post on Feb. 21.

Go get vaccinated, tak mmm tak?

Ho's comment came amid a severe Omicron outbreak in Hong Kong.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that there remains vaccination hesitancy amongst seniors in Hong Kong.

This has hindered the city's aim of inoculating at least 90 per cent of its eligible population with either the Sinovac or BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

According to SCMP, 40 per cent, or around 397,000, of those 70 and above in Hong Kong remain unvaccinated.

In her Facebook post on Feb. 21, Ho also urged Hong Kong's youths and younger adults to help persuade elderly friends and family members to get vaccinated.

She added that people in Hong Kong should "separate whatever disagreements they may have against their local government, against the Chinese government" and do this for the love of their friends and family members.

Ho also said, "Covid does not respect boundaries, ideologies, or personal angsts. Covid just goes for whoever they can find."

As Covid-19 vaccines cost much less than the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, governments are able to make them more available and some can even offer vaccines for free.

At the end of her Facebook post, Ho said:

"So take advantage of the vaccines, and go get protected as soon as possible, tak mmm tak (Cantonese for can or cannot)?"

Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong now

Hong Kong's Covid-19 infections are at their peak, reaching more than 5,000 cases daily, according to Reuters.

On Feb. 21, the city saw 7,533 new cases, of which 7,530 were local, while the remaining three were imported, according to Hong Kong's Department of Health's Centre for Health Protection.

There were 13 new death cases, including a 11-month-old girl.

The Omicron wave has overwhelmed hospital and isolation facilities in Hong Kong.

Despite having mild symptoms, thousands of patients still flocked to the hospitals as they were afraid of infecting their family members who share a small living space with them, Reuters reported.

Hence, isolation facilities were set up and hotel rooms were converted to quarantine space.

Hong Kong has also imposed a ban on flights from these nine countries: Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States.

On Feb. 22, Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, said that the "quickly worsening epidemic" has exceeded the city government's ability to tackle it and there is "great need" for the support from the central government.

She announced that there will be three rounds of mandatory testing for all 7.4 million residents in Hong Kong in March, according to CNA.

In between these testings, Hong Kong residents are also required to take multiple rapid antigen tests at home daily.

Lam warned that those who do not take the "universal test will be held liable".

Top photo from Temasek/Facebook and by Kenny Huang from Studio Incendo/Twitter