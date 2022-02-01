Back

S'pore Grab rider writes note & gifts oranges to customer on busy Chinese New Year

Going the extra mile.

Faris Alfiq | February 01, 2022, 07:14 PM

While those celebrating Chinese New Year are busy visiting and spending time with family and friends, food delivery riders are working hard to deliver the items customers ordered.

For one Facebook user, Sabrina Nasir, her delivery came with a surprise.

Heartwarming to find an "extra plastic bag" hung on the gate

She wrote on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Feb. 1 that she was "trying her luck" to order bubble tea from KOI at Waterway Point through Grab.

Sabrina Nasir shared that she waited for "quite some time" for her order to arrive.

When her order eventually arrived, she received more than what she ordered.

"It was heartwarming to find an extra plastic (bag) hanged outside our gate with oranges and a sweet note," she wrote.

She uploaded a screenshot of the delivery rider along with the two oranges and a note that she received from the delivery rider.

via Sabrina Nasir/Facebook

via Sabrina Nasir/Facebook

The note reads:

"Happy Lunar New Year to you and family. Hope the rising sun brings bundles of joy, happiness and luck. Stay safe, stay strong and take care.

Thank you for the support.

Best regards, Muhammad.

Grab Partner."

She ended her post with well wishes for the rider, and others who are hard at work.

"May the rider and all other delivery riders be blessed with [an] abundance of wealth and blessings for going the extra mile and working hard for your family," Sabrina wrote.

Top image via Sabrina Nasir from Complaint Singapore/Facebook 

