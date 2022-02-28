Gan Kim Yong: Petrol & electricity prices to rise as Ukraine crisis drives up global energy costs

On how the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect our economy, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said that the ministry's initial assessment is that the immediate and direct impact on Singapore's economy and firms has been "manageable" for now.

However, he noted that petrol and diesel pump prices, as well as electricity costs, will go up due to the rising global energy cost due to the Ukraine crisis.

Economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict manageable for now

In Parliament on Feb. 28, Gan explained that Singapore companies have a limited presence in Ukraine and Singapore does not import many essential supplies from Ukraine and the region.

Gan also said that Singapore has adopted a "multi-pronged" strategy to manage supply chain risks, especially for essential goods.

This strategy was enhanced during the Covid-19 pandemic which includes diversifying imports, stockpiling, producing locally when viable, and working with major importers and retailers to seek supplies from alternative sources if necessary.

That being said, Gan cautioned that the conflict is still evolving and can change very quickly. He also warned that the conflict will have a "real and significant impact" on Singapore.

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said that Singapore will act in concert with like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions on Russia.

Gan said that these measures will "certainly come at a cost" but hoped Singaporeans will understand the need to make a clear step "even if there is a price to pay".

Supply chain disruptions can affect key sectors

Gan noted that the sanctions being imposed on Russia by various countries and the disruption to supplies will lead to an increase in global prices of energy and other products in the coming weeks.

One key area that Singapore will be significantly impacted by is energy cost.

Gan noted that there has been a spike in global prices for oil and natural gas in recent months, of which Russia is a major exporter.

Petrol and diesel pump prices are expected to rise, electricity rates for both businesses and households will also increase in tandem with escalating global energy costs, Gan added.

Further straining global supply chains is the fact that Ukraine and Russia are also major exporters of wheat and metals like nickel and palladium. Gan gave two examples of a potential strain.

A disruption in the supply of nickel could affect stainless steel production, which is used in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

A disruption to the palladium supply will also affect the semiconductor industry and consequently the wider technology goods market.

Gan said they are working with key companies in Singapore to review their business continuing continuity plans to minimise disruptions to their business operations.

"We must also be prepared for the follow-on impact on trade and investment flows," Gan said.

Ukraine crisis clouded economic outlook

According to Gan, the Ukraine crisis has also clouded Singapore's economic outlook.

He said that it is difficult to estimate the actual impact on Singapore's GDP growth and inflation given the uncertainties at this stage.

"A lot will depend on how the conflict unfolds, the global response to the situation, and the longer-term impact on the global economy," Gan said.

According to Gan, what is clear is that inflationary pressures are likely to rise further in the near term "especially through an increase in the prices of oil-related items in the first instance".

Gan pointed out that as an open economy, Singapore is not able to be totally insulated from the impact of higher global costs.

Gan also said the small business recovery grant and the household support package announced in the Budget will help businesses and households.

The government will monitor the situation closely and additional measures may be introduced to help Singaporeans cope with the challenges.

MTI and the Energy Market Authority have put in place "several measures to enhance our energy security and resilience and moderate the volatility in electricity prices", Gan added.

