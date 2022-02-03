France gets rid of mandatory outdoor mask-wearing

France has started lifting some of its Covid-19 restrictions.

According to AFP, the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors has been dropped, and limits on audience capacity for concert halls and sporting matches, among other events have been loosened.

Euronews reported that indoor concert halls previously had a limit of 2,000 people, while stadiums were limited to 5,000 people.

Working from home will also no longer be mandatory although it is still recommended.

Proof of vaccination still required

France's prime minister Jean Castex said in January that the country could undertake such a move due to its vaccination pass.

Under this measure, the public is required to present proof of inoculation in order to enter a range of locations including bars, restaurants and public transport.

AFP reported that the government has removed a negative Covid-19 test as a valid means of entry in order to get more people to receive the vaccine.

A second stage of easing will take place on Feb. 16, in which night clubs will be able to re-open, since they were first closed in December, while standing areas will also be allowed at concerts, sporting events and bars.

What is France's Covid-19 situation?

According to CNA, France recorded an average of 322,256 cases for the past week, a decrease from the average of 366,179 for the week before that.

French authorities also view Omicron as less dangerous compared to previous strains of Covid-19, although it is more contagious.

A spokesperson for the government said while the drop in the average number of cases was encouraging, officials remained cautious over the emergence of the Omicron sub-variant, which has apparently delayed the peak of infections in other countries.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Rodrigo Kugnharski via Unsplash