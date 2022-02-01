Back

Father takes TikTok video of S'pore student wearing fortune cat costume to school on CNY eve

Spreading some festive cheer.

Karen Lui | February 01, 2022, 02:19 PM

Fortune cats are a must-have to huat all year round but would you dress up as one for Chinese New Year?

A student chose to wear a fortune cat costume to school on Chinese New Year eve (Jan. 31), which was documented by his father in a TikTok video.

Fortune cat costume

In the video, the student is seen exiting a black car in the fortune cat costume with a cut-out for his face to peek out.

He turns around to say "bye" and waves to the camera before making his way into the school.

To match his festive outfit, the boy carries a golden tote bag.

According to the video caption, the school had allowed students to wear traditional costumes to school for Chinese New Year eve.

In addition, the father pokes fun at the situation by ending the video with a question, "He will never be a doctor, will he?"

In response to comments on the video, it was revealed that the costume was purchased from Don Quijote in Japan (the Japanese equivalent of Don Don Donki in Singapore) and the golden tote bag is a reused mooncake bag from Goodwood Park Hotel.

Eagle-eyed viewers have also identified the school as being St. Gabriel's Secondary School in the comments.

Check out the full video here:

@wordsofwinston Son went to school dressed as a fortune cat #CNY2022 #hengonghuat #fyp #foryoupage #asiandad ♬ 兴旺发 - 钟小萍

Positive responses from netizens

Many people showed their support for the student's cute costume choice and responded favourably to the father's 'worry' that his humorous son will never be a doctor.

One person believed his potential to be a doctor is not all lost.

Others were certain he'll succeed in other fields such as politics, comedy, and science, even if he isn't cut out for medicine.

Someone suggested that he should have imitated the fortune cat's arm movements when he waved goodbye.

Another complimented the parent-child duo for their close relationship.

Top images via @wordsofwinston on TikTok.

