Fort Siloso on Sentosa gazetted as a S'pore national monument

Fort Siloso is now a Singapore national monument, announced the National Heritage Board (NHB) in a media release on Feb. 15.

Singapore's 74th national monument

The Fort was officially gazetted on Total Defence Day, Feb. 15.

“The gazette of Fort Siloso as our 74th National Monument gives pause to the fact that on this day, 80 years ago, Singapore fell to adversarial forces," said Jean Wee, Director of the Preservation of Sites and Monuments division in NHB.

"The Fort is symbolic of every effort we take as citizens in defending our Nation," added Wee.

National monuments in Singapore are recognised as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage and accorded Singapore's highest level of protection.

The Fort, located on the western tip of Sentosa, is the first monument that is not located on mainland Singapore.

Other national monuments include Thian Hock Keng Temple, Lau Pa Sat, Sultan Mosque, and the Central Fire Station.

As a gazetted monument, Fort Siloso will continue to serve as a social and community space and a tourist attraction.

Admission to the on-site military museum is free.

11 gazetted structures

The Fort is Singapore's first national monument that comprises a site with 11 gazetted structures.

The structures include three tunnel complexes that functioned as underground magazines directly beneath the guns and defensive structures such as the Battery Command Post and the Fire Director Tower with Searchlight Posts.

There are also original casemates, four gun emplacements, former Sergeants’ Mess and Officers’ Mess that depict how soldiers lived in a fort.

In total, the site spans almost 7 hectares.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by NHB.