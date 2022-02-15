Back

Fort Siloso on Sentosa gazetted as a S'pore national monument

The military site is important to Singapore's heritage.

Zi Shan Kow | February 15, 2022, 05:00 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fort Siloso is now a Singapore national monument, announced the National Heritage Board (NHB) in a media release on Feb. 15.

Singapore's 74th national monument

The Fort was officially gazetted on Total Defence Day, Feb. 15.

“The gazette of Fort Siloso as our 74th National Monument gives pause to the fact that on this day, 80 years ago, Singapore fell to adversarial forces," said Jean Wee, Director of the Preservation of Sites and Monuments division in NHB.

"The Fort is symbolic of every effort we take as citizens in defending our Nation," added Wee.

National monuments in Singapore are recognised as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage and accorded Singapore's highest level of protection.

The Fort, located on the western tip of Sentosa, is the first monument that is not located on mainland Singapore.

Other national monuments include Thian Hock Keng Temple, Lau Pa Sat, Sultan Mosque, and the Central Fire Station.

As a gazetted monument, Fort Siloso will continue to serve as a social and community space and a tourist attraction.

Admission to the on-site military museum is free.

11 gazetted structures

The Fort is Singapore's first national monument that comprises a site with 11 gazetted structures.

The structures include three tunnel complexes that functioned as underground magazines directly beneath the guns and defensive structures such as the Battery Command Post and the Fire Director Tower with Searchlight Posts.

Battery Command Post. Image by NHB.

Fire Director Tower with 12-Pounder QF Gun Emplacement with Magazine. Image by NHB.

Searchlight Posts. Image by NHB.

There are also original casemates, four gun emplacements, former Sergeants’ Mess and Officers’ Mess that depict how soldiers lived in a fort.

6-inch Quick-Firing (QF) Mark II Gun Emplacement. Image by NHB.

7-inch Rifled Muzzle-Loading (RML) Gun Emplacement with Shell and Cartridge Store. Image by NHB.

6-inch Breech Loading (BL) Gun Emplacement with Underground Magazine. Image by NHB.

Sergeants’ Mess and Officers’ Mess. Image by NHB.

In total, the site spans almost 7 hectares.

Map of Fort Siloso. Image by NHB.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by NHB.

PM Lee: Low Thia Khiang 'must be saddened' by the situation & what his successor has done

PM Lee said that what has happened is a betrayal of what WP claimed it stood for.

February 15, 2022, 06:28 PM

WP leader Pritam Singh 'completely rejects' COP findings: 'At no time did I instruct Ms Khan to hide the truth'

Singh noted that Raeesah Khan's "uncorroborated testimony" was central to the report.

February 15, 2022, 05:49 PM

Pritam Singh: WP to improve candidate selection, says 'no selection process is foolproof & people can change'

"No selection process is foolproof and people can change," said Singh.

February 15, 2022, 05:30 PM

Toyota Corolla COE car rams into another car for apparently not giving way along Woodlands Ave 6

Play stupid game, win stupid prize.

February 15, 2022, 03:37 PM

Rui En felt 'relief' at finally testing positive for Covid-19

She has recovered.

February 15, 2022, 03:24 PM

Wang Leehom accuses ex-wife Lee Jinglei of breaking custody agreement, files motion against her

He says, she says.

February 15, 2022, 02:37 PM

Quick test centres in S'pore open for supervised ART, app to reflect positive record in 30 minutes

Taking the load off general practitioners.

February 15, 2022, 02:36 PM

Covid-19 restrictions can be eased once Omicron wave peaks & subsides in S'pore: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said MOH will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the healthcare system can cope.

February 15, 2022, 02:13 PM

Very detailed timeline of events & Workers' Party internal chats since Raeesah Khan's lie in Aug. 3 Parliament

A timeline of events & WP internal chats since Khan's lie.

February 15, 2022, 12:50 PM

Ikea S'pore to offer Iberico pork menu on Wednesdays until Mar. 30, 2022 for extended Valentine's Day celebration

On Wednesdays, we eat Iberico pork.

February 15, 2022, 12:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.