Foreign worker in S'pore loses wallet with S$1,000 & permit inside, fellow foreign worker returns it all

Good Samaritan.

Belmont Lay | February 18, 2022, 07:25 PM

A foreign worker in Singapore lost his wallet in Little India on Feb. 14, and turned to Facebook to appeal to the public for help in locating it.

The worker, Habib Khan, put up a post on Feb. 14 that said he lost his wallet that day at around 2:30pm on the way from Mustafa Centre to Little India.

His wallet contained more than S$1,000, his bank card, a permit card, and other personal documents.

His post was shared almost 1,000 times as the public helped to spread the word, even though it appeared there was only a slim chance that anyone would come across his Facebook post, let alone return his wallet.

Wallet returned by another foreign worker

Just six hours after the post was up, in what could very well be a miracle, one person commented on Habib's post that the wallet was found.

And two days after putting up his post, Habib updated that he picked up his wallet -- and he got everything back intact.

He wrote in his follow-up post: "Alhamdulillah, by the infinite mercy of Allah I have found my wallet."

"The man who returned the wallet to me was undoubtedly a good person & big heart man. Many many thanks to him," he added.

In his post, Habib shared photos of the Good Samaritan who brought the wallet back to him, which occurred a day earlier on Feb. 15.

It appears this person who met Habib to return the wallet was the same person who found it, and who saw Habib's post shared to a group.

Both men were seen having a meal together, and it appeared to be Habib's treat.

Habib also wrote: "I never imagined that everyone would help me so much. Today, I have proved to myself that the money earned in an honest way never fails."

