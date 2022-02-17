3,953 new BTO flats launched in Geylang, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah & Yishun

The Housing Development Board (HDB) has launched 3,953 new Built-To-Order (BTO) flats today (Feb. 17), under the February 2022 BTO exercise.

398 flats located in Kallang Whampoa are offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, which HDB says is aimed a "keep[ing] new public housing built in prime and central locations affordable and accessible for Singaporeans".

The launch includes a selection of flats ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats.

The indicative prices (excluding grants) for the flats range from S$95,000 for a 2-room Flexi flat in Yishun (non-mature estate) to S$688,000 for a 4-room flat in Geylang (mature estate).

Grove Spring @ Yishun

Grove Spring @ Yishun, bounded by Yishun Avenue 6 and Yishun Avenue 8, comprises eight 15-storey residential blocks.

There are 987 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats.

Flats in this development will have a shorter waiting time, with an estimated waiting period of less than 36 months from flat selection date to estimated completion date.

Yishun Boardwalk

Yishun Boardwalk comprises eight residential blocks ranging from 10 to 15 storeys in height. There are 852 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats.

Yishun Boardwalk is bounded by Yishun Avenue 6 and Yishun Avenue 8.

These flats also have a shorter waiting time, estimated to be less than 36 months from flat selection date to estimated completion date.

Dakota Crest

Dakota Crest is located in Geylang, along the Geylang River and the Geylang Park Connector. It is bounded by Old Airport Road, Jalan Enam and Dakota Crescent.

It is made up of three residential blocks ranging from 17 to 22 storeys, and has 443 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-, and 4-room flats.

Dakota Crest is located near both the Mountbatten and Dakota MRT stations.

King George's Heights

King George's Heights is offered under the new PLH model, and is located in Kallang/Whampoa. It is bounded by King George’s Avenue, Syed Alwi Road, and Rochor Canal.

It comprises one residential block with two wings of 33 and 47 storeys. There are a total of 398 units of 3- and 4-room flats.

It is located near Lavender MRT station on the East-West Line and Jalan Besar MRT station on the Downtown Line.

Up to 20 per cent of PLH flats at King George's Heights will be set aside for first-timer families, and up to 2 per cent will be set aside for second-timer families, under the Married Child Priority Scheme.

This is two-thirds of the usual quotas, in order to give more opportunities for Singaporeans who do not have family members living near the area to also have the opportunity to live in the estate.

Parc Flora @ Tengah

Parc Flora @ Tengah is located in Tengah Park District, and will be bounded by Tengah Drive and Tengah Garden Walk.

The development comprises four residential blocks of 12 to 14 storeys in height. There are 560 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats.

Plantation Creek

Plantation Creek is located in Tengah Plantation district, will be bounded by Tengah Garden Avenue and Tengah Boulevard.

It is made up of six residential blocks ranging from 15 to 16 storeys. There are 713 units of 4- and 5-room flats available.

Apply for February 2022 BTO exercise

Applications for the flats launched in the February 2022 BTO exercise can be made online on HDB InfoWEB for seven days, starting today (Feb. 17) until Feb. 23.

Applicants can only apply for one flat type/category in one town under the BTO exercise.

Applicants without internet access can seek support from their family members. Those who need further assistance, such as seniors without family support, may call the HDB Sales/Resale Customer Service Line at 1800-866-3066.

Applicants will be shortlisted by computer ballot, not on a first-come first-served basis, so there is no need to rush to apply online within the first few hours or first few days of the application window.

The number of applications received will be updated regularly on the HDB InfoWEB. HDB advises applicants to apply for flats with lower application rates for better chances of success.

The waiting time for the February 2022 BTO launch projects generally ranges from three to five years, and applicants hoping to move into their flats sooner may consider applying for the flats at Yishun Boardwalk and Grove Spring @ Yishun, which have shorter estimated waiting times of 26 to 30 months.

Upcoming BTO launches

In May 2022, HDB will launch around 5,300 BTO flats in towns/estates such as Bukit Merah, Jurong West, Ghim Moh estate in Queenstown, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

For the Ghim Moh site, the adjoining site is also planned for public housing and will be launched in 2022. More details will be announced when ready.

In August 2022, HDB will launch around 6,300 to 6,800 BTO flats in towns/estates such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Woodlands.

As more details are confirmed up closer to the launch date, the number of flats is subject to review.

More information on the BTO flats is available on the HDB InfoWEB. HDB will continue to monitor housing demand and adjust the plans where necessary.

