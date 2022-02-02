Back

3,101 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 1,735 are low-risk cases detected via ART

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | February 02, 2022, 09:52 PM

The Ministry of Health reported 3,101 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 2).

Here's the breakdown of the cases: 3,101

Locally transmitted cases: 2,919

Imported cases: 182

Deaths: 1

The country has recorded 362,176 Covid-19 cases and 859 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 1,735 (1, 725 local cases + 10 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.41 (lower than 1.64 from the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 819

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 74

In ICU: 12

Change in reporting of daily cases

Since Jan. 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has stopped highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, due to variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates now separately present new Covid-19 cases that are confirmed via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as new Protocol 2 cases that are detected via antigen rapid tests (ART).

MOH said that the ART-positive cases included in the report have been assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and are of low risk.

As a result, MOH said that its daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

