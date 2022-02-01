Back

6,264 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 4,371 are low-risk cases detected via ART

Tonight's update.

Karen Lui | February 01, 2022, 11:16 PM

The Ministry of Health reported 6,264 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Feb. 1.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 6,120

Imported cases: 144

Deaths: 3

The country has recorded 359,075 Covid-19 cases and 858 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 4,371 (4,352 local cases + 19 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.64 (lower than 1.94 from the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 756

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 66

In ICU: 12

Change in reporting of daily cases

Since Jan. 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has stopped highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, due to variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates now separately present new Covid-19 cases that are confirmed via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as new Protocol 2 cases which are detected via antigen rapid tests (ART).

MOH said that these ART-positive cases that are included in the reported would be assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and low risk.

As a result, MOH said that its daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Top photo by Karen Lui.

