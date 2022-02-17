Back

Exclusive Hypebeast x Pokémon collection available at Orchard pop-up from Feb. 18

Gotta catch 'em all.

Fasiha Nazren | February 17, 2022, 02:48 PM

In collaboration with Pokémon, contemporary fashion and streetwear brand Hypebeast has released an exclusive collection featuring Charizard, the fire-type Pokémon.

The collection consists of apparel like t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, as well as accessories like caps, bandanas, cushions, rugs and more.

S$19 to S$139

Items range from S$19 to S$139.

Here's a look at the items:

iPhone Pro ad Pro Max cases (S$49)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Tees (S$79)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Sweatshirt (S$129)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Rugs (S$139)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Mug (S$39)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Hoodie (S$139)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Cushion (S$79)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Cap (S$69)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Bandana (S$39)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Sticker packs (S$19)

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Photo from Hypebeast.

Available from Feb. 18

The collection will be available at the Hypebeast x Pokémon pop-up at Limited Edt's ready-to-wear and lifestyle store, Chamber, and online from Feb. 18, 11am.

Chamber

Wisma Atria 435 Orchard Road #03-24 to 29 Singapore 238877

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image from Hypebeast.

