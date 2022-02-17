Exclusive Hypebeast x Pokémon collection available at Orchard pop-up from Feb. 18

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
In collaboration with Pokémon, contemporary fashion and streetwear brand Hypebeast has released an exclusive collection featuring Charizard, the fire-type Pokémon.
The collection consists of apparel like t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, as well as accessories like caps, bandanas, cushions, rugs and more.
S$19 to S$139

Here's a look at the items:
iPhone Pro ad Pro Max cases (S$49)
Tees (S$79)
Sweatshirt (S$129)
Rugs (S$139)
Mug (S$39)
Hoodie (S$139)
Cushion (S$79)
Cap (S$69)
Bandana (S$39)
Sticker packs (S$19)
Available from Feb. 18
The collection will be available at the Hypebeast x Pokémon pop-up at Limited Edt's ready-to-wear and lifestyle store, Chamber, and online from Feb. 18, 11am.
Chamber
Wisma Atria 435 Orchard Road #03-24 to 29 Singapore 238877
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily
Top image from Hypebeast.
