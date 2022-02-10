ERP rates increase by S$1 at 10 gantries along AYE & CTE, with effect from Feb. 14, 2022

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be raised at 10 gantries along two expressways, said Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Feb. 10.

Due to easing of restrictions

With the easing of workplace restrictions from Jan. 1 2022, where 50 per cent of those who can work from home are allowed to return to the office, traffic has built up at certain stretches on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE), said LTA.

To manage congestion at these locations, ERP rates will rise by S$1 at the following gantries during the specified time periods:

The adjustment will take effect from Feb. 14.

Traffic speeds generally optimal

Following this adjustment, ERP will be charged at 7 locations, compared to 29 locations pre-Covid, said LTA.

LTA noted that traffic speeds have remained generally optimal on all arterial roads, including those within the Central Business District.

This is based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions in January 2022, following its latest review of Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates.

ERP charges will thus remain at S$0 at these locations until the next review, and rates for other previously announced time-slots and gantries remain unchanged.

LTA added that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted as safe management measures continue to evolve.

