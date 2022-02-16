Back

Child wanders onto Punggol road, vehicle stops in time, adult runs after child, leaves another behind

Everyone running across the road without right of way.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2022, 11:33 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The driver of a vehicle travelling along a road in Punggol, who had the right of way, was situationally aware enough to brake in time after a young child wandered onto the pedestrian crossing.

Two children left unattended

A video of the Feb. 15 incident at around 6:15pm at Edgedale Plains was captured on the dashcam of the oncoming vehicle.

A toddler dressed in an orange top was seen at the pedestrian crossing unattended.

The vehicle approaching the pedestrian crossing braked in time even though it had the right of way.

Seeing that the vehicle had stopped, the boy, who was standing in the middle of the road, proceeded to run across the full length of the pedestrian crossing.

He had looked back briefly behind him before dashing across, as if to see if the older child would follow.

Fortunately, there were no vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.

A slightly older child, at the side of the road, hesitated to run across after the boy.

Adult runs after toddler

After the toddler almost made it to the other side, a woman, looking frazzled, was seen running after the toddler.

The toddler was likely looking behind him when he was on the road to see if the woman was chasing after him.

The traffic light was still lit green showing that vehicles at the crossing had the right of way.

The woman ran across the road after the toddler, leaving the older child unattended.

The older child then ran unattended after the woman and the boy.

As the older child did so, a vehicle approached the pedestrian crossing from the opposite side but slowed down.

All this while, the traffic light were still in favour of vehicles travelling across the pedestrian crossing.

Responses

The majority of reactions in response to the video were to express anger and shock at the antics of all three pedestrians, with the adult blamed for failing to establish control over the two children.

Not only was the first child running across the road at risk of being knocked down by a vehicle, the second child left unattended to run across the road posed as much or even a greater danger.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Brutal torture & mass killings: Japanese Occupation 80 years ago wiped out more than 50,000 people

The darkest moment in Singapore's history

February 16, 2022, 11:27 AM

AVS investigators seize 19 Corgis & Shiba Inu from unlicensed breeder, couple assisting with investigations

Poor doggos :(

February 16, 2022, 11:19 AM

PLQ Parkside has al fresco-style dining at 8 eateries including Killiney & Rempapa

Never-ending options in Paya Lebar.

February 16, 2022, 10:24 AM

PM Lee's parliamentary speech on COP recommendations, summarised

PM Lee said the competence and honesty of the Opposition is no longer "inconsequential matter".

February 15, 2022, 11:28 PM

Record high of 19,420 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Feb. 15

The country has recorded 497,997 Covid-19 cases and 913 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

February 15, 2022, 09:58 PM

S'pore's political ecosystem hurt by 'machinations' of WP leaders over Raeesah Khan lie: Sim Ann

Sim also described the performance of the WP leaders before the COP as chilling.

February 15, 2022, 09:27 PM

Parliament votes to accept COP recommendations, WP's Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap to be referred to Public Prosecutor

After four hours of debate.

February 15, 2022, 09:15 PM

2 S'pore men call police after masseuses force sexual services on them, they accept, pay up & about to leave

The men were dissatisfied with the service.

February 15, 2022, 08:55 PM

Desmond Lee challenges Pritam Singh's claim that COP report did not include all evidence from witnesses

Singh said the report did not accurately reflect or capture Loh Pei Ying and Yudhishthra Nathan's views about the formation of the Disciplinary Panel.

February 15, 2022, 08:42 PM

Sylvia Lim: COP didn't quote me accurately, evidence not damaging to Pritam Singh

"It is necessary for me to correct misconceptions that have arisen from the COP's findings here," said Lim.

February 15, 2022, 08:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.