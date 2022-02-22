Back

Over 1,200 cartons & 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized; 37-year-old man arrested

Court proceedings are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | February 22, 2022, 11:33 AM

More than 1,200 cartons and 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized in an operation by Singapore Customs on Feb. 18.

In a press release on Feb. 22, Singapore Customs said that a 37-year-old male Chinese national was arrested.

Found in Singapore-registered van

The operation was conducted in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 93.

Singapore Customs officers checked on a Singapore-registered van and found 1,221 cartons and 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes wrapped with black trash bags in the vehicle’s cargo compartment.

Image via Singapore Customs.

Image via Singapore Customs.

The van driver was arrested, and the duty-unpaid cigarettes and the van were seized.

Image via Singapore Customs.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$123,070 and S$9,790, respectively.

Court proceedings ongoing

Court proceedings are ongoing.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under Singapore's Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Top image via Singapore Customs.

