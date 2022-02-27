Back

2 men caught with over 1,630 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Singapore Customs operation at Marsiling

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded for the cartons and packets seized amounted to about S$140,390 and S$11,170 respectively.

Faris Alfiq | February 27, 2022, 05:46 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Customs arrested two Chinese national men, aged 32 and 42, and has seized more than 1,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes during an operation on Feb. 23.

1,637 cartons and 86 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found

According to a press release on Feb. 26, Singapore Customs was conducting an operation in the vicinity of Marsiling Crescent Heavy Vehicle Park when they spotted two men transferring goods covered in black trash bags from a Singapore-registered truck to a Singapore-registered van.

The officers suspected the men were dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Customs officers then moved in and found 1,636 cartons and 80 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

According to the press release, a follow-up search at one of the man's residences led to an additional seizure of one carton and six packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In total, 1,637 cartons and 86 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

Two vehicles were also seized in the operation.

Duties and GST evaded amounted to about S$151,560

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded on the seized cartons and packets amounted to about S$140,390 and S$11,170 respectively.

Court proceedings against both men are ongoing.

Singapore Customs said that buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are liable to be forfeited.

Members of the public who have information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST to call the Singapore Customs hotline at 1800-2330000 or email [email protected] to report these illegal activities.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Singapore Customs

River Valley thrift store sells secondhand Tod’s, Bottega goods for cheap & donates its profits to charity

The S’porean-Togolese couple who runs the shop are determined to keep their small business running through the pandemic and give back to the community whenever they can.

February 27, 2022, 05:00 PM

S'porean among 12 people evacuated by M'sia from Ukraine

Singapore's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has thanked Malaysia for its assistance.

February 27, 2022, 04:34 PM

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakovsky enlists in reserve army to fight Russian invasion

He said that he has an experience with a gun privately.

February 27, 2022, 03:33 PM

Watermelon allegedly thrown onto PHV driver's car from high-rise building in Jurong

Remains of the watermelon have been taken for evidence.

February 27, 2022, 03:16 PM

Popular secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre closing in Sept. 2022

End of an era.

February 27, 2022, 01:10 PM

US, Canada & European leaders to cut off some Russian banks from global financial messaging system SWIFT

The Russian central bank will also be targeted in these new sanctions.

February 27, 2022, 12:27 PM

MOH: Only call 995 for life-threatening situations, paramedics facing 'significant' stress

The ministry also called on the public to only seek treatment at a hospital's Emergency Department (ED) only in the event of a medical emergency or life-threatening condition.

February 27, 2022, 12:24 PM

Netizens call out Uncle Roger for insensitive tweet on Ukraine

Ng (sort of) admitted his mistake later, tweeting 'what’s funny in your head isn’t that funny in real life'.

February 27, 2022, 11:36 AM

Russian tennis star, who aced doubles with Ukrainian partner, writes anti-war message on camera after match

After match.

February 27, 2022, 10:45 AM

MS Explains: Why food can still be eaten after it has ‘expired' & how to reduce food waste

It’s time for us to step up to the plate. 

February 27, 2022, 10:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.