2 men caught with over 1,630 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Singapore Customs operation at Marsiling

Singapore Customs arrested two Chinese national men, aged 32 and 42, and has seized more than 1,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes during an operation on Feb. 23.

1,637 cartons and 86 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found

According to a press release on Feb. 26, Singapore Customs was conducting an operation in the vicinity of Marsiling Crescent Heavy Vehicle Park when they spotted two men transferring goods covered in black trash bags from a Singapore-registered truck to a Singapore-registered van.

The officers suspected the men were dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Customs officers then moved in and found 1,636 cartons and 80 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

According to the press release, a follow-up search at one of the man's residences led to an additional seizure of one carton and six packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In total, 1,637 cartons and 86 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

Two vehicles were also seized in the operation.

Duties and GST evaded amounted to about S$ 151,560

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded on the seized cartons and packets amounted to about S$140,390 and S$11,170 respectively.

Court proceedings against both men are ongoing.

Singapore Customs said that buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are liable to be forfeited.

Members of the public who have information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST to call the Singapore Customs hotline at 1800-2330000 or email [email protected] to report these illegal activities.

Top images via Singapore Customs