I worked in a call centre during my 3rd stint in prison. Here’s how it transformed my life.

PERSPECTIVE: In 1995, Anil David was sentenced to jail for the first time, for five years, after he was convicted of taking close to S$100,000 from his clients as an insurance agent.

He was then convicted a second time in 2000, for borrowing money from a friend to pay for his brother's wedding, under the pretence that it was for his father's company. This time he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

In 2004, David was jailed for a third time, this time for eight years, for embezzling S$800,000 from a large company.

Here, we reproduce an excerpt from his book The Longest Shortcut, in which David shares how an opportunity to work at a call centre put him on the road to reformation, during his third stint in prison.

Following his release, David founded social enterprise Agape Connecting People in 2012, a contact centre set up with the purpose of providing employment for the disadvantaged, such as inmates serving time in Changi, physically challenged persons, single mothers, and ex-offenders who want to turn their lives around.

Published by Landmark Books, you can get a copy of his book here.

By Anil David

On the day of my sentencing, none of my family members came to court, except my father. Everyone was disappointed, embarrassed and pained by my actions.

When the judge sentenced me to eight years in jail, my father looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, “Don’t worry, I’m still here.” At 36 years old, I was supposed to be the one looking out for my parents, yet, there was my father telling me not to worry, and that he would take care of my family.

I remember when I was brought to my cell. All I could smell was sweat and metal. If pain had a smell that’s what it would be. The whole place was dull, monochrome. Bars all over. Prison was a very dull, dry place.

I was full of regret, shame and suicidal thoughts following my sentence

As the days went by, I thought a lot about how my family didn’t want anything to do with me. It was scary. Next, suicidal thoughts kept reverberating in my mind. I entertained the idea a lot.

Eight years is a long time. It was physically draining, mentally tough, and emotionally wrecking. I felt that the best option I had was to commit suicide. I could slit my wrists. I could drink a lot of soapy water. But even that was not easy because you need courage to take your own life. I tried to break a plastic cup, thinking I could use it to slit my wrist.

But I didn’t dare go through with it. I was not strong enough. Or perhaps I didn’t want to give up my life.

But shame can be such a powerful thing. It cuts you up bit by bit, strips your dignity layer by layer, and gnaws away your pride, sinking you into a bottomless pit of loneliness and despair. Especially so when you know that you have lied to and cheated everyone who loved and trusted you.

Everything kept flashing before me, and a deep blistering feeling of regret took hold of me.

All this for what?

But I was fortunate to meet a good officer who provided me the opportunity to work at a call centre

I first met Officer Emmanuel in 2007. He was a big guy. He was firm yet friendly, and while he was a well-respected officer, he also went above and beyond his duties, and this made him quite likeable among several inmates.

Emmanuel was one of the officers who had taken an interest in me. He would often talk to me like a father would speak to his son, and I welcomed this.

Officer Emmanuel was most instrumental throughout my time in prison in helping me change my life for the better. He saw the good in me, and he was the first person who ever told me that I was capable of great things. He recognised something in me that I wasn’t sure I had, and it was he who pushed me to apply for a call-centre job in the old prison.

"Come and work in the call centre, Anil. You will benefit from it."

I’m not going to lie. I was so reluctant to start working in a call centre and speaking to customers who mostly would complain about stuff!

Still, I listened to Emmanuel’s advice and gave it a shot. For once, I was being directed, and I allowed it. Perhaps his fatherly demeanour compelled me not to let him down. Before I knew it, I had signed up and was called for an interview.

I only managed to pass the interview on my third try

I failed my first interview and, soon after, I failed the second one as well. Perhaps I was known as an inmate who would be a risk, although I am not so sure why. Perhaps it was related to my offences. You see, in a call centre you have access to phones and you would be speaking to people outside of prison who will be providing personal data and contact information.

One could use the situation to one’s advantage, for example, by calling home despite the restrictions imposed. I was someone who had been put in prison for my dishonesty.

So, perhaps that was why I had failed the interviews. But on my third attempt, I passed the interview and was accepted by the call centre.

Emmanuel was there to meet me the first time I set foot in the call centre in Tanah Merah prison. It was a very small place. It had plain walls and iron bars. There was nothing inspiring about that space. It was just a room that could function as a call centre. But it was carpeted.

Every morning, there would be squabbles amongst inmates when we arrived at the call centre. Someone would say, “This is not my job to do lah,” when asked to vacuum the floor. It was the only part of the prison that we had access to that had a carpet, and cleaning it was part of our job. Unfortunately, not everyone understood that.

Seeing this as an opportunity to prove that I deserved to be there, I volunteered to vacuum the floor every single day for almost eight months.

But I did it with delight, because I saw the call centre as an interesting place where I could pass my time while also learning many skills. I was going to make the best of it. I finally had a job again – a responsibility that I could be proud of – and I wasn’t going to waste any part of it.

I found myself enjoying the work I did there

Over the years, I found the call centre to be a safe haven for me. Why? Because I was finally doing something I liked, and no one could bother me. In this call centre in the men’s prison, I felt free, and several important people started to see value in my work – value in me.

My leaders would compliment my hard work and achievements. The sense of accomplishment I felt was unlike anything I had ever felt, especially as I no longer felt that I was a disappointment.

A sense of accomplishment is a very powerful tool that we can use to catapult one’s potential into success. We are all emotional beings after all, so feeling accomplished has a way of giving us the approval and the drive we need to push ourselves further.

Ironically, I had found this in the most uninspiring of places – prison.

Before I joined the call centre, my time was spent working in the library, exercising in the yard, reading, watching TV on occasion, but mostly in the cell. It was the same routine over and over again. However, as soon as I stepped into the call centre, it was like I had entered a different world.

This was not a prison. This was an actual working call centre. Inmates were not behind bars; they were working at dedicated call stations. They were focused on their work too! Part of me thought that these men were probably trying to find a reason to get out of their cells. But no, these men were hard at work.

The old call centre in Tanah Merah was a small one, but it gave me great purpose, and it changed my life forever.

I started out learning how to be a customer service agent.

I was good at this job, and I was proud of that fact. I rose in the ranks to work closely with one of the managers and eventually became a trainer. I had the opportunity to work on multiple campaigns, and the CEO of Connect Centre which started a call centre in the old Tanah Merah Prison in 2004, Larry, started to notice my good performance, great phone skills and my innate potential.

I knew the weight of the trust placed in me

As an inmate, I would be trusted with a phone that could call out to any number stealthily.

I could have made calls to my home. I could have broken the trust of my managers. But I did none of that. I thought about Officer Emmanuel, who had given me this opportunity and vouched for me. I thought about Larry, who had spent so much of his time nurturing me. I thought about my family, especially my daughters.

There was no way I would dishonour this trust. It would be a betrayal far worse than stealing money. I chose to honour them all by working hard and working honestly.

After two years, I heard that Larry was leaving the call centre. I was devastated. He came back to see me one last time and this is what he said: “Anil, you have talent and if you use it in the right way, you will succeed. Make me proud by being consistent and working hard when no one is watching you.”

I had always longed to hear such words from my father… so I had to fight back tears. I realised that God was once again speaking through Larry, giving me the words I longed to hear from my father’s mouth. This stranger, someone with no relationship with me, came into my life, chose to help me, and became a father figure.

The Yellow Ribbon project also meant that the prison environment was changing for the better

The prison system had been undergoing a full reform from around 1999, well before the Yellow Ribbon project was rolled out. By the time I was back in Changi Prison in 2004, it was no longer the prison I first stepped into in 1995.

It was a new and improved one. In fact, it was the Yellow Ribbon Project that propelled this change in the prison community. Officers began to listen more to the inmates, trying to help them with issues that they faced. The whole dynamics of the prison had begun to evolve in the right direction.

More meaningful interactions were taking place at different levels. Wholesome relationships were being forged. The officers in blue were actually investing their time and effort in us inmates. Imagine that! It was heartening to know that we were, all of us, worthy of being invested in.

As the system changed, we saw new officers deployed to the prison, and the whole climate began to improve. Back in the old prison, you would walk around on eggshells because of all the gangs that operated there, but this new prison was no longer like that.

This prison was not just providing security; it was also providing rehabilitation. There was more focus on transforming thought processes and rebuilding new values.

Working at the call centre transformed my work ethic and thought process

Spending eight to nine hours a day working in a call centre, I was being transformed and renewed by positive work ethics and life skills.

We were taught the value of good service. For example, many customers who called in were so demanding, furious that something had gone wrong in their purchase experience. As we took each case one by one, we learned the art of patience. If we made a hundred cold calls, and 80 or 90 of them rejected us, we would have learnt grit and resilience.

Most importantly, as we learned how to solve customers’ problems, we were simultaneously learning problem-evaluation and problem-solving skills that would stay with us throughout our lives.

For example, if a customer called in to report that a new product they purchased was faulty, we would ask them to walk through their purchase, unpacking and assembly processes, to evaluate what went wrong.

This helped us to identify the source of the problem and effectively allowed us to determine the next course of action.

This line of work was reforming my thought process. It was changing me. It allowed me to look at my personal life and make sense of the problems I created and helped me figure out how I could begin to solve them.

I was also beginning to find purpose in my life. I knew that I was street-smart, and I knew that I had some capabilities which I had been using in wrong ways most of my life. I thought to myself, “Imagine the things I could do if I started using all these capabilities for right purposes!”

After three and a half years of working in Connect Centre, the company offered to hire me when I finished serving my sentence. An actual job would be waiting for me once I got out! I couldn’t be happier!

Eventually, I was inspired to start my own call centre

I remember my starting salary was about $1100. About six months into the job, I began to confide in one of the managers who was a close friend, and also an ex-offender, about my dream to leave the company and start up my own call centre.

I decided I would build my dream from the bottom up, and I would work on that when I was at home. Every day, I would leave the office at 5 pm sharp and rush home because I was tagged with an electronic marker for monitoring purposes and had to observe a court-ordered curfew.

I bought a little recording device from a shop in Sim Lim Square so that I could start making calls at home. Recording calls is a standard that all call centres follow. This allows us to go back and listen to calls for verification and tracking. Anyway, this was exciting! I was starting my own business, but it was scary too!

I am truly grateful to Connect Centre. When I wished to start my own business, I was transparent with them. They were receptive of my desire to be independent and took it in their stride. My respect for them was immense, so I decided never to “snatch” business away from them.

I returned the S$20,000 invested in my social enterprise within a year

Larry, the former CEO of the call centre, also got wind that I was out of prison and asked to catch up. Over the next three months, we would often meet for lunch. We became good friends.

One Saturday, Larry gave me a call and said he wanted to meet me in my house. He came over, and I asked him if I could give him a hug. He was uncomfortable, but nonetheless he gave me one and it felt like home.

As we had tea and chatted, Larry suddenly took out a cheque for S$20,000. He said, “Anil, I like your attitude, and I want you to start your own professional call centre.”

Both Gita and I were in shock. I almost couldn’t believe my ears! I had gone from an unbankable ex-offender to someone that a businessman was willing to invest in!

He believed in me and recognized my capabilities. It just blew my mind, and I realised that hard work and the right attitude do indeed pay off. I felt validated.

This was the birth of Agape Connecting People. Without Larry, Agape would not exist. He held my hand for about a year, and soon after that first year, I returned him the S$20,000.

Top photos courtesy of Anil David