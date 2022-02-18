Back

18,094 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 7 deaths

The country has recorded 551,519 Covid-19 cases and 937 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

Alfie Kwa | February 18, 2022, 11:32 PM

Events

Republic Polytechnic ACE Course Preview (June intake)

02 March 2022 - 03 March 2022

Zoom

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 18,094 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 18).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 17,886

Imported cases: 208

Deaths: 7

The country has recorded 551,519 Covid-19 cases and 937 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 15,015 (14,952 local cases + 63 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.46 (higher than 1.28 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,458

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 182

In ICU: 39

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin. 

Would you pay S$118++ per pax for this V Day meal? Customers of Tanjong Pagar restaurant think not.

It was a four-course meal, according to the menu.

February 18, 2022, 08:04 PM

Foreign worker in S'pore loses wallet with S$1,000 & permit inside, fellow foreign worker returns it all

Good Samaritan.

February 18, 2022, 07:25 PM

Increase in GST delayed to 2023, staggered increase of 1% over 2 years: Lawrence Wong

Take note.

February 18, 2022, 05:30 PM

All S'porean adults to receive S$700 to S$1,600 cash payout over 5 years: Budget 2022

As part of a S$6.6 billion Assurance Package to offset expenses from the GST hike.

February 18, 2022, 05:23 PM

Portion of chargeable income of above S$500,000 to be taxed at higher rate: Budget 2022

Part of a progressive tax system.

February 18, 2022, 05:14 PM

All companies in S'pore with foreign workers must pay local employees minimum qualifying salary of S$1,400

As part of the Government's plan to uplift lower-wage workers.

February 18, 2022, 05:00 PM

Taxi ends up along Ulu Pandan Park Connector Dover

When your GPS assumes you are a bicycle.

February 18, 2022, 04:45 PM

S'pore to increase carbon tax by 5 times in 2024

There will be support measures for businesses and households to adjust to this transition.

February 18, 2022, 04:33 PM

Minimum qualifying salary of new EP applicants to be raised to S$5,000 from Sep. 1, 2022

There are also changes to S Pass and work permit policies.

February 18, 2022, 04:24 PM

S'pore will invest in tech such as 6G, upgrade broadband infrastructure to increase speeds by around 10 times

New tech.

February 18, 2022, 04:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.