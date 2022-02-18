18,094 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 7 deaths

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 18,094 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 18).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 17,886

Imported cases: 208

Deaths: 7

The country has recorded 551,519 Covid-19 cases and 937 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 15,015 (14,952 local cases + 63 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.46 (higher than 1.28 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,458

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 182

In ICU: 39

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin.