18,094 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 7 deaths

Singapore reported 18,094 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 18).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 17,886
Imported cases: 208
Deaths: 7
The country has recorded 551,519 Covid-19 cases and 937 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 15,015 (14,952 local cases + 63 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.46 (higher than 1.28 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,458
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 182
In ICU: 39
Top image via Zheng Zhangxin.
