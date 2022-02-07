7,806 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 7

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 7,806 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 7).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 7,629
Imported cases: 177
Deaths: 3
The country has recorded 405,629 Covid-19 cases and 874 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 5,310 (5,288 local cases + 22 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.52 (higher than 1.49 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,165
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 109
In ICU: 26
