Back

7,806 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 7

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | February 07, 2022, 11:02 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 7,806 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 7).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 7,629

Imported cases: 177

Deaths: 3

The country has recorded 405,629 Covid-19 cases and 874 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 5,310 (5,288 local cases + 22 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.52 (higher than 1.49 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,165

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 109

In ICU: 26

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Robynne Hu via Unsplash.

White Restaurant opening prawn noodle & lok lok eatery outside Springleaf MRT station

Best of both worlds.

February 07, 2022, 10:39 PM

Changi Prison inmate gets released from prison, others share plans of being a father & lawful citizen

Two of the inmates expressed that they would like to give back to wayward teens.

February 07, 2022, 07:15 PM

A Valentine’s Day date itinerary at the hidden side of Orchard for all lazy partners out there

We gotchu covered.

February 07, 2022, 07:02 PM

FairPrice: Contact us directly if pricing of items wrong, don't circulate unverified claims

All weighing scales used are independently calibrated by authorised vendors, certified by the authorities.

February 07, 2022, 06:38 PM

Russian Olympian in quarantine in Beijing shares photos of meals 'impossible' to eat

Some athletes are decrying the conditions.

February 07, 2022, 06:08 PM

New ShopBack Pay feature lets you earn Cashback & stack rewards when paying through app

Earn additional Cashback by paying through ShopBack Pay

February 07, 2022, 05:53 PM

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai once again denies making sexual assault accusation

She also said that she had "never disappeared".

February 07, 2022, 05:19 PM

Indonesia bans entry of foreign tourists at Jakarta's airport over spike in Covid-19 cases

Only three airports are open to foreign tourists.

February 07, 2022, 05:07 PM

Big Bang announces comeback, T.O.P leaves YG Entertainment

Hello and goodbye.

February 07, 2022, 04:23 PM

Customers say bye after Rich & Good Cake Shop raises Swiss roll prices by 20%-30%

The shop attributed the hike to the increased costs of raw materials and freight charges.

February 07, 2022, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.