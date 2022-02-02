S'pore Customs seize 7,186 cartons of contraband cigarettes & over S$14,000 cash, 6 people arrested

Singapore Customs seized a total of 7,186 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, cash amounting to S$14,898.65, and three Singapore-registered vehicles following an operation on Jan. 28, 2022.

5 men and one woman arrested

Five men and one woman, aged between 30 and 52, were also arrested, according to a press release by Singapore Customs on Feb. 2.

The operation

Jurong West Street 62

On the evening of Jan. 28, Singapore Customs officers mounted an operation in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 62.

Officers observed two men transferring brown boxes from a Singapore-registered boxed truck to a Singapore-registered van which left the scene shortly after, driven by one of the men.

Later, a Singapore-registered lorry driven by another man arrived and parked beside the boxed truck.

Officers observed brown boxes being transferred from the boxed truck to the lorry.

Suspecting that the brown boxes contained duty-unpaid cigarettes, officers moved in to conduct checks.

4,336 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in both vehicles.

The two men were arrested on the spot.

The man who was transferring the brown boxes was also arrested in the vicinity.

Joo Chiat Lane

In a related operation conducted in the vicinity of Joo Chiat Lane, officers kept watch of the van which had left Jurong West Street 62 earlier.

They moved in when a man approached the van with the male driver and a woman seated inside.

The man attempted to flee the scene but was eventually caught and arrested.

The man and woman in the van were also arrested for their alleged involvement in dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

A total of 2,850 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the van.

The total duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to S$613,680 and S$48,840, respectively.

Two of them were charged in court

The woman and one of the men were charged in court on Jan. 29, Singapore Customs said. They were remanded for a week for further investigations to be completed.

Investigations are ongoing for the remaining men.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used for such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited.

Top images via Singapore Customs.